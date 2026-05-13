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Thursday, May 14, 2026

CANADA, May 13 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce a new agenda to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy for Canadians.

Third Floor
West Block
Parliament Hill

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Thursday, May 14, 2026

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