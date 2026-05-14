VOXMICRO Announces Configurable Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro 7 Wi-Fi 7 Module-System at Xponential 2026

AIRETOS E92 Class WAVIA Mark Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro 7

Wi-Fi 7 modular system on Qualcomm NPro 7 (QCN927x) + WAVIA configurable architecture. Module-down (LGA) as an alternative to chip-down; slotted also available.

AIRETOS E92 brings Wi-Fi 7 to the embedded edge on the Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro 7 Platform, providing all the benefits of module-down versus chip-down, with no compromise in flexibility or feature set” — Chris Bountis, EVP, VOXMICRO

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOXMICRO today announced the AIRETOSE92 Class, a Wi-Fi 7 wireless module family powered by the QualcommQCN9274 / QCN6274 Dragonwing™ NPro 7 Platform and built on VOXMICRO's patent-pending WAVIA ™ architecture. The announcement is made during Xponential 2026 in Detroit (May 11–14), where VOXMICRO is meeting with system integrators, and OEMs targeting uncrewed-systems, robotics, and embedded-wireless applications.The Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro 7 is a Wi-Fi 7 platform for enterprise, industrial, and infrastructure wireless. Headline performance of the E92 modules includes 11.5 Gbps peak dual-radio PHY rate, 320 MHz channel bandwidth in 6 GHz, 4×4 single-band or 2×2 + 2×2 dual-band configurations, up to 256 concurrent clients per radio, and IEEE 802.11be Multi-Link Operation (MLO). Single-band, dual-band diplexed, dual-independent-radio, and 4×4 single-radio modes are all supported on the same modular system foundation.The Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro 7 Platform is engineered for high-performance Wi-Fi 7 with broad chain-count flexibility, multi-band capability, and infrastructure-grade radio capability built into the silicon. WAVIA extends that capability at the module level. Where each NPro 7 silicon implementation variation traditionally translates to a separate fixed-stack module SKU, the E92 captures the configuration freedom of the underlying silicon and exposes it as a parameter space at the module level. The result is a Wi-Fi 7 modular-system that retains Qualcomm's silicon-grade flexibility instead of locking it down.The primary AIRETOS E92 form factor is module-down LGA (surface-mount on the host PCB) in Core-only or Core + Radio Extension Board configurations. Module-down LGA opens applications that off-the-shelf slotted modules cannot serve — thin, dense, integrated systems where the wireless function has to fit inside the host design rather than alongside it: robotics on NVIDIAJetson™, NXPi.MX, and x86 hosts; AGV / AMR platforms; drones and UAVs; AR / VR and wearables; defense uncrewed systems; and portable medical and industrial-grade IoT. Module-down LGA gives the system designer direct control over RF routing into the host PCB, ESD strategy at the host level, and antenna placement and isolation — the host's own ground plane and stackup work with the module rather than against it. Slotted form factors — M.2 E-key, M.2 B-key, and mPCIe — are also available on the same architecture for enterprise access points, industrial gateways, high-density venues, and carrier-grade infrastructure where chassis mounting and field-swap matter.Where the conventional Wi-Fi 7 module catalog asks customers to select among fixed-stack SKUs — one design per band plan, one per chain count, one per host PCB — the AIRETOS E92 supports a configuration space on a single architectural foundation. Band, power, and chain-count variants move by configuration selection rather than by module redesign or host re-layout. The same architectural foundation carries through subsequent AIRETOS infrastructure classes, giving customers a multi-generation Wi-Fi design-in architecture path that provides flexibility and application specificity.AIRETOS E92 availability, evaluation kits, and reference design access will be announced separately.About AIRETOSAIRETOSis the wireless module brand of VOXMICRO. AIRETOS modules are engineered for industrial, robotic, mobility, and infrastructure systems requiring long-cycle product support and engineering rigor. Within the AIRETOS portfolio, infrastructure-class modules — those integrating multiple baseband radios per silicon — are built on the WAVIA architecture, starting with the E92 Class. Learn more at airetos.voxmicro.com.About WAVIAWAVIA is the architecture mark for VOXMICRO's configurable multi-radio RF module architecture, a patent-pending hardware foundation built on engineered substrate signal routing and distributed front-end topology. WAVIA is intended for licensing across product generations and third-party module manufacturers. Learn more at wavia.tech.About the Qualcomm Dragonwing NPro 7 Wi-Fi 7 PlatformThe AIRETOS E92 is powered by the QualcommQCN9274 and QCN6274 chipsets from the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ NPro 7 Platform — Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 7 platform engineered for enterprise, industrial, and infrastructure wireless. The NPro 7 Platform delivers IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) performance with 320 MHz channel bandwidth in the 6 GHz band, Multi-Link Operation (MLO), and multi-radio configurations targeting access points, gateways, and high-density wireless infrastructure. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.About VOXMICROVOXMICRO is an embedded wireless RF technology company operating the AIRETOSmodule brand and the OxfordTECantenna brand. VOXMICRO designs and manufactures wireless components, holds patent-pending architecture IP, and runs a licensing program for module manufacturers. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, California. Learn more at voxmicro.com.

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