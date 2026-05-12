VOXMICRO Introduces WAVIA Architecture for Configurable Multi-Radio RF Modules at the Xponential 2026 in Detroit

WAVIA Wordmark AIRETOS E92 Class WAVIA Mark

Patent-pending foundation decouples radio topology from module design. #AIRETOS E92 is the first product. Licensing program open for module manufacturers.

WAVIA is the engineered foundation our next several module classes will be built on. The AIRETOS E92 is the first place customers can see it work — and the architecture is open for licensing” — Chris Bountis, EVP, VOXMICRO

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOXMICRO today introduced WAVIA ™, the architecture mark for its patent-pending configurable multi-radio RF module architecture. WAVIA is a hardware foundation built on engineered substrate signal routing and distributed front-end topology, and is offered for licensing across product generations and to third-party module manufacturers. The first product built on WAVIA is the AIRETOS E92 Class Wi-Fi 7 wireless module family, sampling now.WAVIA is built around a configurable, multi-radio RF topology rather than a fixed-stack module pattern. One architectural foundation supports a span of products — different bands, different chain counts, different host integrations — without recutting the underlying mechanical and routing premise. The architecture treats radio configuration as a parameter space, not a frozen reference design. Module manufacturers stop designing one SKU per use case; they instantiate WAVIA configurations.Because configurations are achieved by element selection rather than by board respin, the regulatory dossier, the host-PCB qualification, and the RF baseline travel with the architecture rather than with each SKU. Band, power, and chain-count variants move by configuration selection. Module manufacturers and OEMs reduce the number of SKUs they design, qualify, and stock — and the regulatory and integration cost that travel with each one.WAVIA reaches applications that off-the-shelf slotted modules cannot, and that previously required full chip-down development to access — robotics, AGV / AMR, drones and UAV, embedded compute, AR / VR and wearables, and portable medical and industrial-grade IoT. The architecture continues to serve the classic slotted-module markets for enterprise access points, industrial gateways, high-density venues, and carrier-grade infrastructure. The first product, AIRETOS E92, ships in both module-down and slotted form factors.About WAVIAWAVIA is the architecture mark for VOXMICRO's configurable multi-radio RF module architecture, a patent-pending hardware foundation built on engineered substrate signal routing and distributed front-end topology. First embodied in the AIRETOS E92 Class wireless module family, WAVIA is intended for licensing across product generations and third-party module manufacturers. The mark is filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Nice Class 9. Learn more at wavia.tech.About VOXMICROVOXMICRO is a wireless RF semiconductor company operating the AIRETOS module brand and the OxfordTEC antenna brand. VOXMICRO designs and manufactures embedded wireless modules for industrial, robotic, mobility, and infrastructure systems where engineering rigor and long-cycle product support are non-negotiable. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, California. Learn more at voxmicro.com.

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