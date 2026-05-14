Certification Empowers Team To Deliver Exceptional Customer Service Consistently

Roland Parker and John DiJulius Roland Parker Speaking to IT Pros

Impress Computers, an IT services company has earned the World-Class Customer eXperience Trained (WCCXT) certification.

Going through and becoming certified helped us to identify these gaps and we’re confident that we’ll be able to provide better service and a better experience than ever before.” — Roland Parker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress Computers, an IT services company serving small and midsize business owners in the Greater Houston area, has earned the World-Class Customer eXperience Trained (WCCXT) certification.This training was led by The DiJulius Group, whose consulting clients include Starbucks, Lexus, Ritz-Carlton, KeyBank, Nordstrom, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and many more.To become certified, companies must go through three months of training and show that they’ve deployed the strategies in their business. Only a small percentage of those who go through the training, actually earn their certification because of the transformation it requires.The WCCXT was specifically designed for IT companies and managed services firms to train their staff on advanced customer experience concepts. so that they can provide better service to their clients and customers and make the often-confusing world of technology, easy to understand.“So many small businesses in the Greater Houston area are underserved and unprotected from very real cyberthreats . Much of this is due to the IT industry’s failure to explain in very complex, technical terms in language that anyone can understand. Impress Computers is committed to providing the best service to our local community and that meant training EVERYONE on how to present these issues in relevant ways to our clients so that they have the information they need to make the best decision instead of overwhelming them.“We also realize that this industry is known for its terrible client communications which means when a business does have a problem, they could feel like they are left in the dark. Going through and becoming certified helped us to identify these gaps and we’re confident that we’ll be able to provide better service and a better experience than ever before.” – Roland Parker, CEO, Company.To date, only 76 have earned the right to be WCCXT certified and it will soon be seen as the gold standard in the industry for those that value excellent service and experience.About the CompanyImpress Computers has served the Greater Houston area businesses for more than 23 years specializing in helping [e.g. medical, financial and manufacturing] sectors with all of their ITsupport needs. Impress Computers has worked to provide fairly priced IT services to more than 150 businesses protecting them from [e.g. cybercrime, helping them with compliance issues like HIPPA and CMMC] and making sure their technology “just works” so that they can do their jobs and grow their business.

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