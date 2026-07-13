Impress IT Solutions Completes Zero-Downtime AWS to Azure Cloud Migration for Houston Construction Firm

Roland Parker presenting to IT Pros on Azure Migrations

Katy-Based MSP Migrates 8 Business-Critical Applications and 16 Remote Sites in 5-Day Sprint — with No Disruption to Operations

The quality of service is consistently high. They follow through on action items and deliverables without needing to be chased — everything just gets done.” — Sergio Armijo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress IT Solutions, a Houston-area managed service provider (MSP) headquartered in Katy, Texas, today announced the successful completion of a zero-downtime cloud infrastructure migration for a Houston-based construction company. The project transitioned the client’s entire IT environment from a legacy AWS deployment managed by their prior provider to a newly architected Microsoft Azure platform — with no operational disruption, no data loss, and minimal notice to end users.The engagement, which spanned from August 1 through September 4, 2025, involved the migration of eight business-critical applications, the configuration of 16 remote field sites via Cradlepoint and Starlink connectivity, and the phased decommission of all legacy AWS servers — all executed in a structured, risk-controlled process.A Complex Migration, Executed with PrecisionThe project required Impress IT Solutions to build an entirely new Azure environment in parallel with the live AWS infrastructure before a single production workload was moved. This parallel-build strategy allowed the team to validate every system, connection, and application before initiating any cutover — the cornerstone of the zero-downtime approach.Key technical milestones included:• Azure Environment Build-Out: Deployment of a new Azure tenancy via Nerdio, including Active Directory domain controllers, virtual networking, and a fully configured VPN Gateway.• AWS-to-Azure Site-to-Site VPN: Establishment of an encrypted tunnel between the legacy AWS environment and the new Azure infrastructure to enable live data synchronization during the transition period.• Application Migration: Successful migration of eight applications including P6 Primavera (Oracle/SQL), PlanSwift, ACT! CRM, Microsoft Access databases, Egnyte document scanning, and a network print server — alongside cloud-native integrations for Procore, Vista Viewpoint, and GCPay.• Zero-Trust Network Access: Deployment and configuration of Appgate SDP (Software-Defined Perimeter) for secure remote access, replacing legacy VPN infrastructure with identity-aware, zero-trust connectivity.• Field Site Connectivity: Configuration of 16 Cradlepoint routers across remote and jobsite locations, including an on-site visit to Deer Park to configure Starlink in passthrough mode for a critical field location.• Five-Day Cutover Sprint: After four weeks of parallel build and validation, the full production cutover was completed in just five business days (August 31 – September 4, 2025), with early-morning change windows minimizing any impact on the construction firm’s operations.Overcoming Real-World ChallengesNo migration of this complexity is without its challenges. During the PlanSwift application migration, initial cloud-hosted storage configurations produced unacceptable performance for end users. Impress IT Solutions rapidly engineered a hybrid solution — deploying a local NAS device to host active project data while maintaining cloud-based backup — resolving the performance issue and restoring full productivity.Additionally, during the AWS server decommission phase, an undocumented mapped network share was discovered on one of the servers slated for shutdown. The team immediately recovered and preserved the affected data, preventing any potential loss.Client Testimonial“What stands out most about Impress is their great customer service mindset. Every IT Support technician we’ve worked with has been easygoing, helpful, and professional. They’re also refreshingly transparent — especially when it comes to billing. If I ever have a question about a monthly invoice, they explain everything clearly and make sure I’m comfortable with it. The quality of service is consistently high. They follow through on action items and deliverables without needing to be chased — everything just gets done. Impress has earned my trust, and I’d gladly recommend them.”— Sergio Armijo, Construction CompanyCEO Commentary“This project is a testament to what careful planning, deep technical expertise, and a genuine commitment to client success can achieve,” said Roland Parker, CEO of Impress IT Solutions. “Zero downtime on a migration of this scale — eight applications, sixteen field sites, a five-day cutover — doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because our team does the work upfront. We’re proud of what we delivered for this client, and we’re excited to bring this same approach to other Houston-area construction and infrastructure businesses who are ready to modernize their IT environments.”About This ProjectMetric ResultApplications Migrated 8Remote Sites Connected 16Planned Downtime 0 minutesData Loss NoneBuild Phase August 1–30, 2025Cutover Sprint August 31 – September 4, 2025AWS Servers Decommissioned 6About Impress IT SolutionsImpress IT Solutions is a full-service managed service provider (MSP) based in Katy, Texas, serving businesses throughout the Greater Houston area. Founded on the principles of reliability, transparency, and exceptional customer service, Impress IT delivers managed IT support, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology consulting to small and mid-sized businesses across industries including construction, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, and professional services.Impress IT Solutions is a Microsoft Azure partner and holds expertise in cloud migration, Hyper-V virtualization, zero-trust network access, and enterprise application hosting.Phone: 281-647-9977 Email: info@impresscomputers.com Website: www.impresscomputers.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/2697526To schedule an interview with Roland Parker, CEO of Impress IT Solutions, or to request additional information about this project, please contact info@impresscomputers.com or call 281-647-9977.A full technical white paper documenting this project is available at: www.impresscomputers.com/zero-downtime-migration-from-aws-to-azure/

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