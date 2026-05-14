BIN95 Launches Free Browser‑Based Industrial Training Hub for Workforce Development

Four free apps and two reference guides to aid in workforce development.

A browser-based industrial training hub with assessments, troubleshooting, reference tools, and verified job resources, an alternative to paid, gated platforms.

I wanted these browser-based tools to be free, instant-access resources for instructors, technicians, and job seekers to develop real-world skills and support the workforce.” — Glinda Fitchett, Owner

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIN95 today announced the release of a new consolidated online hub featuring four of its most widely used industrial training tools—now available 100% free, with no downloads, no logins, and no subscription barriers. At a time when most industrial training platforms remain paid, gated, or proprietary, this open‑access model represents a significant market differentiator for workforce development, maintenance teams, and technical education programs.The new hub brings together six essential resources used across manufacturing, maintenance, and industrial training environments:● Industrial Quiz Maker App — Enables instructors, technicians, and workforce programs to create or take professional industrial skill tests. The attached page notes: “Create or take professional industrial skill tests with the free online Quiz Maker App.”● OETS 4.5 Electrical Troubleshooting Simulator — A browser‑based diagnostic simulator that lets users practice real‑world fault‑finding in a safe environment. The page describes it as an “interactive electrical troubleshooting simulator for students, mechanics, and maintenance professionals.”● Industrial Maintenance Technician’s Handbook — A comprehensive digital reference for operators and maintenance professionals, accessible instantly on any device. The page states it provides “quick guidance on daily tasks, troubleshooting, and core technical concepts.”● Verified USA Jobs Database — A continuously updated, NASWA‑verified job search tool linking directly to hiring companies. According to the page, “All job listings are NASWA‑verified and link directly to the hiring company.”~ Addressing the Industrial Skills Gap with Open Access ~The manufacturing and maintenance sectors continue to face a widening skills gap, with employers struggling to find qualified technicians and new hires lacking hands‑on troubleshooting experience. BIN95’s free hub directly supports this need by offering:● Skills assessment● Troubleshooting practice● Technical reference support● Workforce readiness and job placementThe attached page reinforces this mission:“Whether you’re a student learning foundational skills, an instructor developing hands‑on curriculum, or a maintenance professional troubleshooting real‑world equipment, this collection of free educational training apps gives you instant access to high‑value tools…”~ A Major Differentiator in an Industry Dominated by Paid Tools ~Most industrial training tools—especially troubleshooting simulators, assessment platforms, and technical reference systems—are locked behind paywalls, proprietary systems, or licensing agreements. BIN95’s decision to make these tools free and browser‑based positions the hub as a unique, newsworthy resource for:- Reliability & maintenance teams- Workforce development agencies- Technical colleges & trade schools- Industrial employers- Job seekers entering the skilled tradesThis open‑access approach removes friction and cost barriers, enabling organizations to integrate the tools immediately into training programs, onboarding processes, and skills‑development initiatives.~ Quote from BIN95 ~“Industrial training shouldn’t be gated behind expensive software or complicated licensing,” said Glinda, owner of BIN95. “By making these tools free and browser‑based, we’re giving instructors, technicians, and job seekers instant access to the resources they need to build real‑world skills. This hub is designed to strengthen the workforce and support the reliability and maintenance community.”~ Availability ~The full collection of free industrial training tools is available now at:BIN95 has been a trusted provider of industrial training resources for over 30 years, offering simulation‑based learning tools, maintenance training materials, and workforce development solutions for manufacturing, utilities, and industrial operations worldwide.

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