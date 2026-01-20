BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with Printable Tables PDF

Grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical.

BIN95 released its free Unit Conversion Chart App, featuring 48 engineering conversion tools. Grouped by Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical.

We built this tool to be the exact reference technicians reach for every day. It’s clean, fast, and designed for professionals who need precision — not clutter.” — BIN95 spokesperson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App , a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical.Unlike generic unit converters, the BIN95 app is built specifically for industrial use, offering long-form reference tables and calculator logic tailored to real-world applications. From PLC programming and motor diagnostics to HVAC troubleshooting and mechanical design, the app empowers users to make fast, accurate decisions without guesswork.“We built this tool to be the exact reference technicians reach for every day,” said a BIN95 spokesperson. “It’s clean, fast, and designed for professionals who need precision — not clutter.”🔧 Built for the Field, Classroom, and Shop FloorThe app is fully mobile-responsive and optimized for both desktop and handheld use. It includes:* 48 industrial unit conversion charts* Real-time calculators for each chart* Grouped navigation by engineering discipline* No login, no ads, no tracking* Fast loading and intuitive layoutEach chart is paired with a calculator that auto-converts values across all relevant units, making it ideal for on-the-job troubleshooting, training, and design work.📘 Printable PDF Version Also AvailableFor users who prefer hard-copy references, BIN95 has also released a Printable Unit Conversion Chart PDF that features 34 of the most-used charts from the app. The PDF is formatted for easy navigation, clean page breaks, and professional presentation — perfect for instructors, students, and shop-floor binders.“The PDF version is optimized for print, with long-form tables and a clickable index,” said the spokesperson. “It’s a true companion to the app — not just a copy.”🧰 Designed for Industrial ProfessionalsThe app supports conversions across dozens of engineering domains, including:* Motion control* Pressure and force* Electrical properties* Fluid systems* Temperature and energy* Magnetics and radiation* PLC data types and ladder logic* Communication pinouts and signal scalingWhether you’re working with actuators, sensors, drives, or instrumentation, the BIN95 app provides the reference you need — instantly.🔗 Access the App and PDFThe Unit Conversion Chart App is available now at:BIN95.com/charts/The printable PDF version can be downloaded directly from the app’s index page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.