Bombardier Debuts FastTrack Training Program in Hartford, Connecticut, and Expands Commitment to Workforce Development in the U.S.

Bombardier today announced the start of its FastTrack program, an accelerated training pathway designed to help aircraft maintenance technicians obtain their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification. Launched in collaboration with Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech), the program is now being expanded to Hartford, Connecticut, in coordination with CT Aero Tech, which is part of the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS). The company also plans to replicate this program in other service locations across the United States. FastTrack expands opportunities for skilled professionals to advance their careers while supporting the continued growth of Bombardier’s talent pipeline.



Through the FastTrack program, eligible candidates with a minimum of 18 months of hands‑on industry experience in either Airframe or Powerplant disciplines – or 30 months of combined experience – can pursue FAA certification. Participants will complete a two‑ to four‑week accelerated classroom refresher focused on preparing for the FAA written examinations in General, Airframe, and Powerplant subjects. This will be followed by an additional two weeks of hands‑on instruction to prepare participants for their practical evaluation.

“The FastTrack program reflects Bombardier’s continued investment in building a highly skilled maintenance workforce to support our growing service operations,” said Paul J. Thompson, Vice President, Service Centres. “This initiative not only supports experienced professionals who want to advance their careers but also helps strengthen our capacity to deliver exceptional OEM maintenance services to our customers around the world.”

This program highlights the collaborative effort between Bombardier and CTECS’ CT Aero Tech, as well as state collaborator AdvanceCT.

“Bombardier’s decision to bring its FastTrack program to Hartford is a strong vote of confidence in Connecticut’s aerospace workforce and training ecosystem,” said John Bourdeaux, President & CEO of AdvanceCT. “By partnering with CT Aero Tech to expand pathways to FAA certification, this initiative will help more residents access high-quality aviation careers while ensuring Bombardier can continue to access the skilled talent they need to grow and compete.”

“CTECS is very pleased to support Bombardier in launching the FastTrack program at CT Aero Tech,” said CTECS Executive Director Dr. Alice Pritchard. “This partnership allows CTECS to maximize the use of our state facilities, engage expert instructors in providing skills training, and create accelerated pathways into high-demand careers with Connecticut companies. Together, we’re preparing and connecting skilled talent to the aviation industry’s growing workforce needs.”

“The FastTrack program represents a forward-thinking approach to workforce development in aviation,” said James Hall, Vice President, Aviation and Workforce Development, WSU Tech. “By combining real-world experience with targeted, accelerated training, it creates a scalable solution to one of the industry’s biggest challenges. We’re proud of the role WSU Tech played in developing this program with Bombardier and look forward to its continued impact across the country.”

The FastTrack program reinforces Bombardier’s commitment to expanding training and career development pathways across its worldwide aftermarket network. With the company’s steady growth in service capabilities and facilities worldwide, programs like FastTrack play a critical role in ensuring a strong pipeline of qualified technicians ready to support Bombardier’s fleet of industry-leading business jets.

By providing a streamlined route to FAA certification and fostering opportunities for individuals with real-world aviation experience, Bombardier continues to demonstrate its dedication to workforce development and to its long-term vision for the aerospace sector.