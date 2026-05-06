Launch of New HVAC Training Technology at Goodwin Tech Highlights Historic Industry Partnership and Workforce Investment

New Britain, CT — Students at E.C. Goodwin Technical High School are gaining hands-on experience with cutting-edge HVAC technology thanks to a new industry-supported training system unveiled during an event held on Wednesday, May 6.

The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS), in partnership with Shaffer Beacon Mechanical and Torrco, celebrated the installation and activation of a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) HVAC system. VRF Systems are an advanced, energy-efficient technology increasingly used in modern commercial and residential buildings.

These three institutions share a long-standing partnership spanning more than a century. Shaffer Beacon was founded in 1890, E.C. Goodwin Tech in 1910, and Torrco in 1917. This event symbolizes the collective commitment to the HVAC trade by one of the most historic partnerships in Connecticut’s HVAC industry.

The system, donated by Shaffer Beacon Mechanical and Torrco, will provide Goodwin Tech HVAC students with direct experience using the same equipment and technology they will encounter in the field, helping ensure they graduate prepared to meet the demands of today’s workforce. Installation of the system was supported by students and staff from Norwich Technical High School, along with Goodwin Technical High School’s Electrical program and Technicians from Shaffer Beacon Mechanical.

“By training students on current, high-efficiency systems like VRF, we are strengthening Connecticut’s workforce pipeline and opening doors to high-demand, high-skill careers,” said Dr. Alice Pritchard, CTECS Executive Director. “This will serve as a training site for students across our system, expanding access to this technology and strengthening programs statewide.”

The event brought together CTECS leadership, local and state officials, and industry partners to highlight the importance of collaboration in preparing the next generation of skilled workers. Representatives from the Office of Workforce Strategy (OWS), Department of Labor (DOL), Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), and Department of Administrative Services (DAS) joined in recognizing the impact of the partnership.

“Exposure to advanced systems is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Today’s job sites demand technicians who understand more than just the fundamentals. By training on emerging technologies, students are building the skills to meet Connecticut’s licensing standards and, more importantly, to perform safely in a rapidly evolving industry. This is how we develop the next generation of highly skilled, adaptable technicians the workforce depends on.”

“The Department of Administrative Services is proud to support initiatives like the Goodwin Tech HVAC program, which equip students with the skills and hands-on experience essential for today’s workforce,” DAS Commissioner Michelle Gilman said. “By introducing advanced training technology and fostering strong partnerships, Connecticut is investing in future state employees. Programs like this not only prepare students for rewarding careers but also ensure we have a talented pipeline ready to meet the needs of our communities and state agencies.”

“With industry-standard equipment in the classroom, CTECS students get critical experience before they’re in the field. These students graduate job-ready with industry training,” said DOL Deputy Commissioner Mark Polzella. “I applaud Goodwin Tech, the CTECS system, Torrco, and Shaffer Beacon Mechanical for their work to strengthen the state’s talent pipeline.”

“Industry partnerships like this VRF training investment are exactly how we strengthen Connecticut’s statewide talent pipeline,” said Tracy Ariel, OWS Director of Business Engagement. “By aligning education and industry through Connecticut’s Regional Sector Partnerships, we’re ensuring students gain the cutting‑edge skills employers need and building a more competitive workforce for our future. We encourage employers across all sectors to join us in shaping and investing in the next generation of Connecticut talent.”

Industry leaders emphasized the importance of investing in education to address workforce needs and ensure students are equipped with relevant, in-demand skills.

“We are so proud to be part of this historic 109-year partnership. This project represents our commitment to continue growing and investing in CT students, the foundation and future of our HVAC trade,” said David Hrdlicka, President, Shaffer Beacon Mechanical.

“Built on over a century of experience, we’ve come together, education, contracting and distribution, to invest in the next generation,” said John Mowad, Director of HVAC, Torrco. “This program isn’t just about the equipment; it’s about equipping future technicians with the confidence, knowledge, and hands-on ability to serve our communities the right way.”

Goodwin Tech HVAC instructors and students participated in the event, showcasing the new system and demonstrating how it will be integrated into daily instruction.

In addition to supporting current students, the VRF system will serve as a regional learning lab moving forward. Students from other CTECS schools will have opportunities to train on the system.