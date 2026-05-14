Studio VII Hosts Private First-Look Presentation for THE PROLOGUE: THE DEAD DO NOT RETURN

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: (L-R) Adrian Honner, Andrew Johnston, Neil Karunatilaka, Kayla Swift and Eddie Davies attend first-look presentation for THE PROLOGUE: THE DEAD DO NOT RETURN, hosted by Studio VII. Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Studio VII

The North Hollywood event introduced Studio VII’s developing mythological fantasy slate, including THE LAST BREATH, THE SERPENT’S SNARE, and THE OBELISK.

THE PROLOGUE was created as a way to introduce the larger mythological worlds we’ve been developing under Studio VII.” — Neil Karunatilaka

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio VII , an emerging independent motion picture company focused on cinematic genre storytelling, hosted a private first-look presentation for THE PROLOGUE : THE DEAD DO NOT RETURN on May 9, 2026, in North Hollywood, California.The presentation served as an introduction to Studio VII’s developing slate of interconnected mythological fantasy and dark genre films, including THE LAST BREATH, THE SERPENT’S SNARE, and THE OBELISK. Rather than functioning as a traditional short film, THE PROLOGUE was designed as a cinematic director’s treatment combining proof-of-concept footage, visual effects-driven sequences, concept imagery, atmospheric storytelling, and narrative world-building.The presentation was conceived as a cinematic introduction to several ambitious mythological projects that form the foundation of Studio VII’s evolving creative slate.The private event brought together collaborators, cast members, invited guests, and creative partners for an intimate screening experience showcasing the evolving visual identity and long-term creative direction of Studio VII.Editorial photography from the event was captured by Getty Images photographer Maury Phillips and published through Getty Images’ editorial platform following the presentation.The presentation featured development materials and proof-of-concept work involving actress Kayla Swift in a lead role connected to THE LAST BREATH as Guinevere, actor Adrian Honner in a lead role connected to THE SERPENT’S SNARE, actress and model Kimberly Roxas in connection with THE SERPENT’S SNARE as Medusa, and actor Eddie Davies in a supporting role tied to ongoing development concepts. The broader Studio VII slate is being developed by filmmaker Neil Karunatilaka, who serves as creator, writer, producer, and director across all projects, with director of photography Andrew Johnston attached to help shape the visual language of the films.Additional casting and creative collaborations tied to the Studio VII slate will be announced as development continues.“THE PROLOGUE was created as a way to introduce the larger mythological worlds we’ve been developing under Studio VII,” said writer, producer, and director Neil Karunatilaka. “Instead of presenting a traditional standalone short film, we wanted to build an immersive director’s treatment that explored tone, atmosphere, and interconnected storytelling across multiple projects.”“Our goal with Studio VII is to create ambitious cinematic genre stories that feel mythic, emotional, and visually driven while remaining grounded in character, atmosphere, and world-building,” Karunatilaka added.Among the projects previewed during the presentation were:THE LAST BREATHA mythological dark fantasy inspired by Arthurian legend, exploring forgotten gods, ancient realms, and the fragile boundary between life and death.THE SERPENT’S SNAREA dark reimagining of Greek mythology centered around ancient Athens, cursed bloodlines, and the legend of Medusa.THE OBELISKAn ancient Egyptian supernatural thriller exploring forbidden power, ancient gods, and the rise of a mysterious monolithic force.Studio VII plans to continue expanding development materials, cinematic proof-of-concept work, and future presentations tied to its growing slate of original genre properties.Select imagery from the presentation event is available through Getty Images’ editorial platform.About Studio VIIStudio VII is an independent motion picture company focused on cinematic genre storytelling, mythological fantasy, horror, and visually driven original worlds. Founded by filmmaker Neil Karunatilaka, the studio develops ambitious character-driven projects blending practical filmmaking, visual effects, and immersive world-building.

THE PROLOGUE: THE DEAD DO NOT RETURN | First-Look Presentation Teaser

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