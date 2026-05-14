SuretyScience Advocates Modernization of Surety Bond Verification

Instant, Authoritative Surety Bond Verification Standard Eliminates Manual Outreach and Fraud Risk

By adopting a standard that every stakeholder can trust, we create a foundation for automation, fraud prevention, and AI driven workflows that the Surety ecosystem urgently needs.” — Jeff York, President & CEO of SuretyScience

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuretyScience™ today announced the launch of the first modernization initiative described in The Surety Blueprint™, the company’s optimized operating model designed to accelerate the Surety’s industry achievement of full automation and unlock the power of Artificial Intelligence.Currently, verifying a Surety bond depends on manual outreach - typically phone calls or emails to insurer contacts listed on a document entitled the Bond Verification Contact Directory published by the Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA). This labor intensive process has led to inconsistent verification practices, operational delays, and heightened exposure to fraud.Despite repeated attempts to modernize bond verification, industry progress has stalled due to stakeholder misalignment, dependence on insurer funding, and concerns about distributing bond data to third party platforms. As a result, the industry has lacked a trusted, scalable, and universally adoptable approach.SuretyScience is advocating a unified, decentralized bond verification standard that preserves insurer control while enabling instant, authoritative verification across the ecosystem. Learn more: https://www.suretyscience.ai/bond-verification Why This Approach Works- Decentralized: Insurers retain full ownership and control of their data; nothing is aggregated to third parties.- Simple: Implementation requires minimal cost, technical lift, and aligns with existing web infrastructure.- Trustworthy: Verification occurs directly at the insurer’s official endpoint, ensuring authenticity and eliminating opportunities for manipulation.“Bond verification should be easy, instantaneous, authoritative, and impossible to fake,” said Jeff York, President & CEO of SuretyScience. “The industry has tolerated manual Surety Bond verification for far too long. By adopting a standard that every stakeholder can trust, we create a foundation for automation, fraud prevention, and AI driven workflows that the Surety ecosystem urgently needs.”Sign The PetitionSuretyScience invites everyone to join its movement by signing the petition for universal Surety standards including Bond Verification modernization. By supporting this initiative, stakeholders across industries can help drive the adoption of robust guidelines that protect the interests of all participants in the new digital Surety economy.To learn more about SuretyScience, the Surety Blueprint, and to sign the petition, visit https://suretyscience.ai/blueprint#bondverification About SuretyScienceSuretyScience LLC is backed by private investors and industry experts committed to modernizing the Surety ecosystem. The company advances industry wide transformation initiatives and delivers data products that enable significantly higher levels of process automation and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across the Surety industry, a specialized line of insurance.Through initiatives such as The Surety Blueprint™, SuretyScience advocates for uniform processes, standards adoption, and disciplined data governance to enable automation and scalable innovation across the surety lifecycle. For more information, visit https://www.suretyscience.ai #Surety #SuretyBonds #TheSuretyBlueprint #SuretyAI #SuretyData #AI #FutureProof #SuretyTech #InsureTech @SuretyScience

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