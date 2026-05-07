SuretyScience Launches to Drive Industry-Wide Digital Standards and AI Readiness in Surety

Introducing “The Surety Blueprint”: A Framework for Industry Technology Standards, Interoperability, and Transformation

Surety has reached an inflection point. Long standing processes and methods are rapidly losing relevance as technology continues to advance.” — Jeff York, CEO & Founder of SuretyScience

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuretyScience™ today announced its advancing transformation initiatives and introducing patent pending data products that enable significantly increased process automation and accelerates adoption of artificial intelligence across the Surety industry, a specialized line of insurance.At the center of this effort is The Surety Blueprint™, an optimized future operating model developed by SuretyScience that enables the Surety industry to achieve full automation and unlock the power of artificial intelligence. Its foundations are uniform processes, industry wide technology standards adoption, and strong data governance.While surety insurers, agents, and obligees increasingly recognize the potential of automation and artificial intelligence, the industry has remained historically resistant to change. A continued reliance on highly manual processes, non‑standardized data, and disconnected systems has constrained efficiency, reduced transparency, and imposed a clear ceiling on growth.What Makes SuretyScience Different?Prior initiatives led by others largely emphasized theory and incremental change but were inadequately engineered for real‑world application. The Surety Blueprint is outcome-driven roadmap that aligns processes, technology, and stakeholders. It outlines each crucial component, offers structured solutions, and fosters collaboration.Technology initiatives in the Surety industry have primarily relied on financing from Insurance companies. That model has repeatedly faltered when politics and the protection of self-interests slow momentum. Alignment becomes impossible, and the effort collapses when funding or executive sponsorship wanes. SuretyScience takes a different approach - backed by private equity and led by team of industry veterans with deep experience balanced across Surety operations, underwriting, and technology.Extensive legal research has been conducted to establish a compliant path forward. SuretyScience is structured as an Insurance Support Organization, designed to mitigate antitrust concerns that can arise in collaborative initiatives owned or primarily funded by insurance companies, rather than by an independent company.“Surety has reached an inflection point. Long standing processes and methods are rapidly losing relevance as technology continues to advance”, said Jeff York, CEO & Founder of SuretyScience. “Artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, and advanced analytics cannot be achieved unless the barriers to common standards, uniform data, and programmatically consumable information are eliminated.”Sign The PetitionSuretyScience invites everyone to join its movement by signing the petition for universal Surety standards. By supporting this initiative, stakeholders across industries can help drive the adoption of robust guidelines that protect the interests of all participants in the new digital Surety economy.To learn more about SuretyScience, the Surety Blueprint, and to sign the petition, visit https://suretyscience.ai/blueprint About SuretyScienceSuretyScience LLC is a private equity backed company focused on modernizing the surety ecosystem by advancing transformation initiatives and providing data products enables significantly increased process automation and accelerates adoption of artificial intelligence across the Surety industry, a specialized line of insurance. Through initiatives such as The Surety Blueprint™, SuretyScience advocates for uniform processes, standards adoption, and disciplined data governance to enable automation and scalable innovation across the surety lifecycle. For more information, visit https://www.suretyscience.ai

Surety Industry Standards Petition

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