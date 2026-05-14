May 13, 2026 - 2026 Annual Administration and Enforcement Assessment

Pursuant to NRS 680C.110(6), the Nevada Division of Insurance ("Division") will assess the Annual Administration and Enforcement ("A&E") fee to all company types having a Certificate of Authority as of January 1st of the assessment year. Payment is due by Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

By Friday, May 29, 2026, your invoice will be emailed to your company's Annual Renewal Contact as listed in your Company Profile.

IMPORTANT: If your Company Profile does not have an Annual Renewal Contact or needs to be updated, this must be completed no later than Friday, May 22, 2026. Invoices will not be mailed and failure to pay your invoice on time will result in a late payment fine of $25 per day.

To review/update your Company Profile, visit the Division's website at https://doi.nv.gov/Insurers/ and select Company Address Change Service, and click on Annual Renewal from the drop-down menu.

Your Company's PIN is required to access the Company Address Change Service. If you need assistance with your PIN, please email Company.Admissions@doi.nv.gov.

If your Company's current record does not include an Annual Renewal Company Contact, you will need to contact our Company Admissions Team at Company.Admissions@doi.nv.gov.