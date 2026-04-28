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April 28, 2026 - Commissioner Ned Gaines presented at Medicarians 2026

Nevada Division of Insurance Commissioner Ned Gaines presented at Medicarians 2026 on Wednesday, April 22, during the session "State Regulators Take the Stage: What Insurance Commissioners Expect from Agents in the Next Decade."

Medicarians is the single largest gathering of senior health and wealth distribution professionals, bringing together the entire value chain-including agents and agency owners, product creators, care providers and health plans, investors, and innovators-all under one roof.

In his remarks, Commissioner Gaines highlighted how consumers can face challenges when navigating coverage decisions on their own and emphasized the value of trusted relationships with agents and brokers in helping individuals better understand their options and make informed choices. He also noted that agents and brokers are the "engine" that keeps the insurance industry running.

Panelists discussed evolving federal requirements, regulatory priorities, and the importance of collaboration to support a stable marketplace and strong consumer protections.

The conference, held April 20-22 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, serves as a national forum for addressing emerging trends across Medicare, insurance, and health policy.

▶ Watch the full panel discussion:

 

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April 28, 2026 - Commissioner Ned Gaines presented at Medicarians 2026

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