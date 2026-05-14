Florissant Park Closure
Friday, May15th, the park will be closed from 8:00am to 1:00pm for construction.
For the next 40-45 days there will be temporary closures due to the construction activities, which will be posted on the County website. Thank you for your understanding as we make these improvements to the Park.
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