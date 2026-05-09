Colorado Disaster Recovery Resources Now Available
Teller County is sharing a new statewide disaster recovery resource for residents, businesses, and rural communities.
Teller County encourages residents to explore the Colorado Disaster Recovery Navigation Tool, a statewide resource designed to help individuals, families, and businesses understand and access recovery assistance.
The site provides step-by-step guidance for homeowners, renters, landlords, business owners, agricultural producers, and those experiencing homelessness. It also includes downloadable recovery checklists, best practice tips for avoiding scams, documenting damage, tracking expenses, and working with contractors, along with a searchable database of state and federal recovery programs.
Residents can access the tool here: Colorado Disaster Recovery Navigation Tool
This resource is maintained by the Governor’s Office of Climate Preparedness and Disaster Recovery and is updated as new programs become available.
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