ROK Army highlights transformation and allied collaboration during LANPAC 2026

HONOLULU— Senior military leaders gathered at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition to discuss how innovation, modernization, and allied cooperation are shaping the future of security in the Indo-Pacific region, May 13, 2026.

During a keynote address, Gen. Gyuha Kim, chief of staff, Republic of Korea Army, outlined the Republic of Korea Army’s ongoing transformation efforts and emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships across the region to maintain peace and stability.

Kim highlighted the evolution of the ROK Army’s modernization initiative, “Army Tiger,” first launched in 2018, and its expanded concept, “Army Tiger Plus,” which integrates unmanned aerial systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence to enhance combat effectiveness and decision-making on the modern battlefield.

“The future battlefield will demand faster and more informed decisions,” Kim said. “Artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, and advanced technologies are essential to maintaining readiness and operational advantage.”

Kim stressed that technological advancement alone is not enough, emphasizing the importance of investing resources, adapting organizational structures, and building trust among allies and partners.

He noted that close cooperation with the United States and regional partners remains critical as nations work together to address increasingly complex security challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific.

“Transformation cannot be achieved by one nation alone,” Kim said. “Collective intelligence, open communication, and strong partnerships are necessary to ensure regional security and stability.”

The discussions reinforced the United States Army Pacific’s commitment to campaigning alongside allies and partners, strengthening deterrence, and building a more integrated and resilient security network throughout the Indo-Pacific.

As emerging technologies continue to reshape the operational environment, leaders at LANPAC emphasize that maintaining peace in the region will depend on adaptable forces, enduring partnerships, and a shared commitment to modernization.

LANPAC 2026 brings together military leaders, defense industry representatives, and security experts from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss shared challenges and opportunities facing land forces in the region. The symposium continues to serve as a platform for strengthening alliances, improving interoperability, and advancing innovation among partner nations.