XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agent Management Platforms in the 2026 Gartner® Beyond Agent Sprawl: The Rise of AI Agent Management Platforms

XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform delivers the governance, observability, and lifecycle control industrial enterprises need to manage multi-agent systems

We believe industrial agent sprawl is solved with governance built into the platform, not bolted onto it” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEO

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agent Management Platforms in the 2026 Gartner Beyond Agent Sprawl: The Rise of AI Agent Management Platforms research, published 6 March 2026."In our opinion, this research names the architecture industrial enterprises have been quietly converging toward: one platform that manages, governs, and runs every agent across the operation. XMPro built APEX for exactly that. Every agent has an identity, a policy boundary, an audit trail, and an objective function tied to a real operational outcome before it runs."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProIndustrial enterprises are an early proving ground for agent management platform adoption. According to Gartner, "Nearly half of manufacturing organizations in the agentic-AI case-based research are exploring AI agents for supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, process automation and quality control in their respective task areas. However, agent management platforms can bridge gaps between disparate systems, such as ERPs, CRM, and industrial IoT (IIoT), allowing agents to access, analyze and act on data across the enterprise securely and work on complex tasks at scale." (1)Gartner also frames the scale of the problem: "By 2028, an average global Fortune 500 enterprise will have over 150,000 agents in use, up from less than 15 in 2025, generating significant agent sprawl, IT complexity and management challenges." (1)"We believe industrial agent sprawl is solved with governance built into the platform, not bolted onto it," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "APEX gives each agent an identity, a policy boundary, and a measurable objective function. Multi-Agent Generative Systems coordinate the agent teams. The Operational Identity Model anchors every reasoning step in real industrial context. That architecture is what lets an industrial enterprise scale from a handful of agents to thousands without losing oversight."How XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to Agent Management Platform Requirements:The XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core, and exposes the six capabilities an agent management platform requires.Security: Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated industrial environments.Prebuilt libraries: XMPro provides agent templates and reference patterns grounded in the Operational Identity Model (OIM), which encodes institutional process knowledge, equipment relationships, and operational constraints. Agents start with industrial context rather than a blank prompt.Tooling: StreamDesigner connects agents to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems, building governed intelligence pipelines that process live sensor streams and operational data.Dashboard: The APEX Control Tower provides centralized lifecycle management, governance controls, and supervisory monitoring across agent teams, with confidence thresholds that escalate uncertain decisions to human operators.Marketplace: Agent reference patterns and team configurations can be packaged, shared, and reused across operating sites and business units.Agent observability: Every agent decision is traceable through the platform's decision provenance layer, with input data, reasoning path, policy checks, and outcomes captured for every agent. Execution telemetry is available across the entire agent population.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy, manage, and govern multi-agent systems at scale in mission-critical environments. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Beyond Agent Sprawl: The Rise of AI Agent Management Platforms, Anushree Verma, 6 March 2026.Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations, on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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