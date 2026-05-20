XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the 2026 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cybersecurity Leadership

We believe agent autonomy, predictability gaps, and the 'agent washing' problem are exactly the reasons industrial organizations cannot deploy generic agents on operational technology,” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the 2026 Gartner Hype Cycle for Cybersecurity Leadership, published 15 May 2026."In our opinion, agentic AI appearing on the Cybersecurity Leadership Hype Cycle marks an important shift. CISOs are no longer asking whether AI agents will operate in their environments, they are asking how to govern them when they do. XMPro built MAGS, APEX, and the Operational Identity Model with that question in mind from the start: every agent has an identity, a policy boundary, an audit trail, and an objective function before it runs."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProAccording to Gartner, "Agentic AI is an approach to building AI solutions that uses one or multiple software entities classified wholly or partly as AI agents. AI agents are autonomous or semiautonomous software entities that apply AI techniques to perceive, decide, act and pursue goals across digital or physical environments." (1)Gartner assigns Agentic AI a "Transformational" benefit rating in the Hype Cycle, with market penetration of 5% to 20% of target audience and "Emerging" maturity. (1)On the security implications, Gartner states: "Greater autonomy introduces new risks, exceeding those associated with stand alone AI models or GenAI assistants. As agents take more independent actions, the potential impact of errors grows significantly." (1)Gartner also warns about "agent washing": "Market hype is diluting the meaning of AI agents, with vendors engaging in 'agent washing' by rebranding AI assistants, RPA tools and chatbots to attract buyers without delivering true agentic capabilities. This fuels false expectations about the technology's maturity." (1)"We believe agent autonomy, predictability gaps, and the 'agent washing' problem are exactly the reasons industrial organizations cannot deploy generic agents on operational technology," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "An agent that can act on SCADA, PLCs, or historians without bounded autonomy, audit trails, and policy enforcement is not a security-grade agent. We have spent years building the governance surface that makes industrial agentic AI safe to deploy."How we think XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to Cybersecurity Leadership RequirementsThe XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core, designed from the start for bounded autonomy in regulated environments.Bounded autonomy and policy enforcement. Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and confidence thresholds that escalate uncertain decisions to human operators. Agents cannot exceed their policy boundary.Identity, audit, and decision provenance. Every agent has an identity. Every reasoning step, tool call, and action is logged in the platform's decision provenance layer, with input data, policy checks, and outcomes captured for compliance and incident response.Composite AI architecture. XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution. Agent decisions are grounded in physics, process logic, and causal models, not in language-model heuristics alone, addressing the predictability gap that limits agent reliability in high-stakes environments.Multiagent governance under unified supervision. APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer (the Control Tower) for coordinated agent teams across industrial data streams, operational technology, and enterprise applications.Industrial integration with security-first design. XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems via StreamDesigner, processing live sensor streams and operational data through governed intelligence pipelines.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy bounded-autonomy, multi-agent systems with the governance and audit surface cybersecurity leaders require. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Cybersecurity Leadership, 2026, Charlie Winckless, Will Candrick, Christine Lee, Fadeen Davis, 15 May 2026.Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations, on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.Media Contact:

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