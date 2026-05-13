AI Adoption Is Outpacing Human Readiness, Global Leaders Warn

SamurAI & EARTH 51 Fredrik Olsson

SamurAI by NTT Security and EARTH 51 bring together senior leaders to address the growing gap between AI acceleration and institutional readiness.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior business, technology and strategic leaders gathered in Stockholm this week for a private executive session examining one of the defining global challenges of the next decade: how governments, businesses and societies can scale artificial intelligence responsibly.

Hosted by SamurAI by NTT Security in partnership with EARTH 51, the invite-only event brought together executives and decision-makers to discuss the rapid acceleration of AI adoption across economies, industries and public services, and the growing pressure on leadership teams to build trusted, resilient and AI-literate organisations.

Held at 7A Posthuset in central Stockholm, the session focused on AI governance, cybersecurity, workforce transformation, resilience, sustainability, infrastructure readiness and the future economic impact of AI at enterprise and national level.

The Stockholm gathering comes amid growing global debate around AI regulation, AI literacy, national competitiveness, energy demand, workforce disruption and the long-term societal implications of increasingly autonomous systems.

“AI is rapidly becoming embedded into core business operations, decision-making and customer engagement,” said Fredrik Olsson, CEO of SamurAI by NTT Security. “That creates enormous opportunity, but it also raises important questions around governance, trust and resilience. Organisations need leadership frameworks that help them move forward with confidence, not hesitation.”

“We are seeing increasing demand from organisations looking to move beyond AI experimentation toward practical, trusted and scalable adoption,” said Aletta Girardi, VP Channel Sales EMEA at SamurAI by NTT Security. “The Nordics are uniquely positioned to lead these conversations because of their strong focus on innovation, trust and long-term thinking.”

“AI is rapidly becoming foundational infrastructure for economies, governments and society itself,” said Akhil Handa, CEO of EARTH 51. “Over the next decade, the defining divide will increasingly emerge between organisations and nations that build trusted, resilient and AI-literate systems, and those that fail to prepare their workforce, governance and institutions for the scale of change now underway.”

“AI is beginning to reshape energy systems, labour markets, education, healthcare, security and economic productivity simultaneously,” said Akhil Handa. “The pace of technological acceleration is now outpacing institutional readiness across much of the world.”

The executive session introduced EARTH 51’s SAFER framework for Responsible AI, centred around Sustainability, Accountability, Fairness, Explainability and Resilience, alongside broader discussions around future systems thinking and the interconnected relationship between technology systems, human systems and natural systems.

Discussions throughout the session focused on:

• AI governance and executive accountability

• Cybersecurity and resilience in AI systems

• AI literacy and workforce readiness

• The infrastructure and sustainability impact of AI growth

• Responsible AI deployment at enterprise scale

• Trust, transparency and organisational risk

• The role of governments and leadership teams in long-term AI adoption

The Stockholm event forms part of SamurAI by NTT Security’s broader Cyber for Good initiative, supporting organisations in building practical, leadership-focused approaches to AI adoption, cyber resilience and trusted digital transformation at scale.

About SamurAI by NTT Security

SamurAI by NTT Security provides advanced cybersecurity and managed detection and response services, supporting organisations with proactive cyber defence, resilience and security operations.

https://samurai.by.security.ntt/

About EARTH 51

EARTH 51 is a global think tank focused on Responsible AI, sustainability and future workforce transformation, helping organisations navigate the intersection of technology systems, human systems and natural systems.

https://earth51.com

Media Contact

EARTH 51

hello@earth51.com

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