The Power Of Equity - A Business Case for Closing The Gender Gap

The Power of Equity Course Capsule

An online 60 min certification that connects the dots between equity and business profitability

As Laura Bates says, its time to fix the system and not the women” — Akhil Handa

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EARTH 51 today announced THE POWER OF EQUITY, a new online certification.

THE POWER OF EQUITY is designed to address gender inequality, especially in the area of business and industry. It emphasises the direct correlation between equity and global eco-political growth as well as the increase in individual businesses seeing greater success on financial outcomes.

In essence, it offers a new & innovative pathway for business and industry to close the gender inequity gap.

“Gender inequity has always been approached with a moral yardstick, and our progress has been slow. This education program however, will address the macro-economic tragedy that gender inequity is responsible for, and calls on businesses to put it right, by embracing equity as a strategic lever to drive profitable outcomes.” says Akhil handa, CEO at EARTH 51.

Features and benefits of THE POWER OF EQUITY include -

• To sensitise leadership teams to the lost opportunity of gender inequity, and help place equity at the core of business decision-making.

• Gender equity is a critical function of sustainability transformation - this course helps explain the why and how to drive a cultural shift across the business.

• As a show of support towards International Women’s Day on 08 March every year, each paying student who certifies, will have 8 trees planted on their behalf.

THE POWER OF EQUITY will be available starting 01 APRIL at £270 per person, as well as a monthly option of £54 per month. For more information on THE POWER OF EQUITY, please CLICK HERE.