First Lady Rose Dunleavy Recognizes 2026 First Lady’s Volunteer Awards Recipients

Today First Lady Rose Dunleavy announced seven Alaskans as 2026 recipients of the First Lady’s Volunteer Award.

The First Lady’s Volunteer Award honors Alaskans who go above and beyond in service to their neighbors, embodying the spirit of community that defines our state.

“Alaska is made stronger by the people who show up, not for recognition, but because they care deeply about their neighbors and their communities,” said First Lady Rose Dunleavy.

This year’s recipients are:



LeeAnna Chronister, Anchorage

LeeAnna Chronister is the founder and director of The Workshop Community Center, a fully volunteer run nonprofit she built from the ground up to support families, creativity, education, and mental wellbeing in Anchorage. Through her vision and leadership, she has transformed a 4,000 square foot facility into a vibrant hub of learning, connection, and community driven programming that strengthens positive childhood experiences and reduces isolation. Her dedication, innovation, and tireless service have made a lasting impact on Anchorage, earning her the well-deserved honor of the First Lady Volunteer Award.

Keeley Goward, North Pole

Keeley Goward has devoted nearly twenty years to serving communities across Alaska, beginning with her early outreach to Athabaskan villages and continuing through her long standing work with This Generation Ministries. She has led youth camps, mentored young people, supported remote villages, and strengthened churches and local leaders, helping countless Alaskans encounter encouragement, purpose, and the love of Christ. Known for her humility, perseverance, and deep compassion, Keeley’s impact reaches far beyond the programs she leads. Her dedication to Alaska’s youth and communities is reflected beautifully in her recognition as a First Lady Volunteer Award recipient.

Lacie Kelly, Soldotna

Lacie Kelly is a dedicated community leader whose resilience and compassion have shaped the Kenai Peninsula for years. As president of the Kenai Peninsula Racing Lions, she stepped into a struggling organization and revitalized it through sheer determination, ensuring local families and youth continued to have a place to gather, grow, and belong. Even while navigating profound personal hardship, Lacie remained unwavering in her commitment to serving, organizing, advocating, and uplifting those around her. Her generosity, strength, and tireless volunteerism have touched countless lives across the region, earning her the well deserved honor of the First Lady Volunteer Award.

Jamie Lytton, Eagle River

Jamie Lytton is a respected healthcare leader and dedicated volunteer whose work has made a lasting impact across Alaska. She has advanced access to care, strengthened overdose prevention efforts, supported the Physician Associate community, and championed cancer awareness through both professional expertise and extensive community service. Beyond her clinical and policy achievements, Jamie is known for her mentorship, advocacy, and commitment to initiatives that uplift families, empower women, and strengthen communities statewide. Her compassion, integrity, and tireless dedication embody the spirit of service, earning her the well deserved honor of the First Lady Volunteer Award.

Theresa Rodgers, Eagle River

Theresa Rodgers has been a devoted volunteer with Covenant House Alaska for more than three decades, becoming a steady and compassionate presence for youth experiencing homelessness. From offering comfort through therapy dog visits to organizing holiday traditions, preparing meals, managing donations, and quietly stepping in wherever help is needed, she has become an irreplaceable part of the Covenant House family. Known for her humility, dependability, and deep commitment to service, Theresa has touched countless young lives during their most difficult moments. Her long standing dedication to bringing dignity, joy, and hope to Alaska’s youth is honored through her well deserved recognition as a First Lady Volunteer Award recipient.

Karen Royce, Sitka

Karen Royce has dedicated more than 40 years to serving the Sitka community through her work in Emergency Medical Services, search and rescue, and the development of the department’s K9 program. A steady and trusted presence in moments of crisis, she has brought safety, comfort, and hope to countless families, often being the first person community members turn to in times of uncertainty. Her leadership and skill have helped save lives and bring peace to loved ones during their most difficult moments. Known for her compassion, commitment, and unwavering service, Karen has made an enduring impact on Sitka—an impact honored through her well deserved recognition as a First Lady Volunteer Award recipient.

Bob Sam, Sitka

For many years, Bob has moved through Sitka’s cemeteries with quiet purpose, restoring beauty and dignity to these sacred places without ever seeking to be seen or thanked. His unwavering commitment to caring for cemeteries—work offered humbly, consistently, and without expectation of recognition—has transformed once overgrown grounds into spaces of honor, remembrance, and peace for the families who cherish them. Bob’s steadfast service reflects a deep respect for Sitka’s history and the ancestors who rest there, and his decades of quiet dedication have left a lasting legacy on the community. As he steps back from this labor of love, the First Lady Volunteer Award stands as a heartfelt acknowledgment of his extraordinary contributions and the profound gratitude felt by all who have witnessed his work. His unwavering commitment to honor Alaskans that came before us is honored through his well deserved recognition as a First Lady Volunteer Award recipient.