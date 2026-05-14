Google Spotlights Milwaukee Auto Recycler as AI Reshapes Operations

Natasha Broxton stands beside a parts rack at Select Auto Parts & Sales in Milwaukee, where AI-driven systems have helped modernize daily operations. Natasha Broxton speaks with Google’s film crew during production for the Portraits of AI campaign at Select Auto Parts & Sales in Milwaukee. Interior view of Select Auto Parts & Sales in Milwaukee, where AI-supported systems are helping modernize operations inside a 125,000-square-foot auto recycling facility.

During National Small Business Week, Google highlighted how a Milwaukee auto recycler used AI to reduce owner dependency and grow revenue.

My advice to any operator is simple: start where the money is leaking. AI did not change everything at once. It stopped the bleeding one leak at a time.” — Natasha Broxton, Founder and CEO, Select Auto Parts & Sales

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence adoption is increasingly moving beyond software companies and into the day-to-day operations of small businesses in traditional industries. As owners face staffing pressure, missed customer inquiries, inconsistent workflows, and growing operational complexity, the question is shifting from whether AI matters to whether operators can afford to keep running without better systems.That shift is why Google selected Select Auto Parts & Sales, Milwaukee's only fully indoor auto recycling facility , as one of six businesses nationally featured in its Portraits of AI campaign during National Small Business Week 2026. Google filmed at the company's 125,000-square-foot facility on April 21, 2026, with the feature launching nationally on May 8 across Google's small business channels.The story is not that a Milwaukee auto recycler was featured by Google. The story is that practical AI implementation is now producing measurable results inside a real industrial small business. Over three years of phased implementation, Select Auto Parts & Sales increased inbound call capture from 61 percent to more than 90 percent, handled roughly 2,000 to 3,000 calls each month without adding headcount, and grew revenue by 30 percent."My advice to any operator is simple: start where the money is leaking," said Natasha Broxton , founder and CEO of Select Auto Parts & Sales. "For us, the leaks were missed after-hours calls, inconsistent pricing, slow inventory lookups, and too many decisions running through me as the owner. AI did not change everything at once. It stopped the bleeding one leak at a time."Broxton's business gives a visible example of what many small business owners are now trying to solve: how to reduce owner dependency without losing quality, speed, or revenue. In industries that are rarely centered in national AI conversations, this kind of implementation shows that modernization is no longer limited to tech startups or venture-backed firms. It is becoming operational infrastructure for established businesses that need to work better with the teams they already have.Why This Matters NowSmall business owners are being asked to do more with tighter labor markets, rising customer expectations, and growing communication demands. Many still rely on the owner to hold pricing logic, process knowledge, and day-to-day decision making together. Google's decision to spotlight an auto recycling facility during National Small Business Week signals that the next wave of AI adoption is being defined by operators who are solving practical business problems, not chasing trends.Because of ThisAs more operators look for realistic ways to modernize without disrupting the businesses they have already built, Broxton is now extending that experience through Alitura Group, her AI modernization consulting firm for operations-heavy businesses. The work focuses on helping owners strengthen systems, reduce dependency, and improve communication workflows using practical implementation methods shaped inside a live operating company.About Select Auto Parts & SalesSelect Auto Parts & Sales is Milwaukee's only fully indoor auto recycling facility. The company operates a 125,000-square-foot facility and has served the region for 14 years. Its work combines recycled auto parts, industrial operations, and systems-driven business practices designed to improve consistency and customer service.

How a Milwaukee Auto Recycler Uses AI to Save Time and Strengthen Operations

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