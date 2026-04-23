During Earth Month, A Milwaukee Family Is Building a Full Recycling Ecosystem Across Tires, Vehicles, and Scrap Metal

The Broxton family operates recycling businesses across tires, automotive parts, and scrap metal in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Natasha Broxton and her daughter working inside Select Auto Parts indoor automotive recycling facility in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee family runs a full recycling ecosystem across tires, vehicles, and scrap metal, keeping millions of materials out of landfills each year.

We are not a corporate sustainability initiative. We are a family” — Natasha Broxton

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Earth Month brings national attention to sustainability, one Milwaukee family is highlighting the essential, often overlooked work of recycling at scale across multiple industries.Natasha Broxton, founder and CEO of Select Auto Parts and Sales , leads a 125,000 square-foot indoor automotive recycling facility in Milwaukee, with more than 14 years of operation. Alongside her, Eric Broxton operates Tires Express , a licensed Wisconsin DNR tire recycling business, and All Scrap Metal Recycling , creating a multi-business ecosystem focused on end-of-life material recovery.Together, the family processes automotive parts, scrap metal, and over one million tires annually, keeping significant volumes of material out of Wisconsin landfills.“We are not a corporate sustainability initiative. We are a family,” said Natasha Broxton. “When a vehicle reaches the end of its life, every part we recover, every pound of metal we process, and every tire that is properly recycled makes a difference. This work has always been about impact, even before sustainability became a mainstream conversation.”Tires Express plays a key role in that impact, operating a trailer drop program serving scrapyards, municipalities, and fleet operators across the region. Eric Broxton brings more than 40 years of experience in tire recycling and environmental processing.“Tire recycling is a critical part of how the automotive industry becomes more sustainable,” said Eric Broxton.What distinguishes the Broxton family’s work is not a single business but the combined infrastructure across all three operations. Select Auto Parts and Sales focuses on full automotive recycling, recovering usable parts from end-of-life vehicles. Tires Express manages large-scale tire processing, while All Scrap Metal Recycling captures metal recovery.Together, the family’s operations represent all three points of the recycling loop. From tires to vehicles to scrap metal, each part of the process is handled within its ecosystem, creating a full circle approach to material recovery that is rarely owned and operated at the family level.The work is also extending into the next generation. Nakayla Myrick Broxton supports operations across the businesses, working in sales at Select Auto Parts while contributing to customer engagement across the family’s recycling network.Beyond operations, Natasha Broxton has also emerged as a voice in modernizing traditional industries. Recently featured by Google in its "Portraits of AI Across America" campaign, she has implemented AI-driven systems at Select Auto Parts to improve efficiency and operations. Through her firm, Alitura Group, she now supports other small business operators in adopting similar systems.Broxton represents a growing shift in the automotive industry where recycling, technology, and operational systems are beginning to intersect.As Earth Month highlights sustainability efforts across industries, the Broxton family’s work offers a different perspective, one rooted in consistency, infrastructure, and long-term impact.About Select Auto Parts and SalesSelect Auto Parts and Sales is a 125,000-square-foot indoor automotive recycling facility located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with over 14 years of operation. The company specializes in full automotive recycling, including vehicle processing, parts recovery, and regional inventory distribution.About Tires ExpressTires Express is a licensed Wisconsin DNR tire recycling operation that processes over 1,000,000 tires per year. The company serves scrapyards, municipalities, and fleet operators through a trailer drop program designed for responsible large-scale tire recovery.About All Scrap Metal RecyclingAll Scrap Metal Recycling provides scrap metal recovery services throughout the Milwaukee area, capturing and repurposing materials that would otherwise go to waste.About Natasha BroxtonNatasha Broxton is a Milwaukee-based entrepreneur, Certified AI Consultant, Goldman Sachs 10000 Small Businesses Scholar, and US Chamber of Commerce CO 100 Honoree. She is the founder of Select Auto Parts and Sales and Alitura Group, an AI modernization consulting firm. She has been featured by Google, Verizon, Black Enterprise, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

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