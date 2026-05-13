Comments sought on draft State Plan on Aging by June 12

Oregon’s draft 2026-2030 State Plan on Aging — which shapes how older adults, people with disabilities, their families and other unpaid care providers are served — is available for review. The public is asked to provide comments on the plan to the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) by 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2026. To review the draft State Plan and a summary of the plan, visit the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) community engagement webpage.

The plan is developed by APD in consultation with a variety of ODHS councils and commissions, Area Agencies on Aging, Tribal Elders programs and community-based organizations. Community member input was also gathered through a community input session and a community needs survey. The plan is required under the Older Americans Act of 1965. It is a contract with the Administration on Aging, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living and enables Oregon to receive funds under the Older Americans Act.

Oregon’s draft State Plan on Aging for 2026-2030 has four focus areas:

Older Americans Act (OAA) Core Programs, which include supportive services, nutrition, disease prevention/health promotion and caregiver programs as well as the OAA’s programs for Tribal members and communities including supporting elder rights.

Populations with the greatest economic need and greatest social needs

Access to home and community-based services; and

Caregiving.

Public input will be used as APD finalizes its proposed State Plan on Aging, which it submits to the federal Administration for Community Living. A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. Information about the public hearing is posted to the APD community engagement webpage.

To submit comments on the draft State Plan on Aging:

Email comments to SUA.email@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Mail comments to:

ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities

Attn: Debbie McCuin

500 Summer St., N.E., E-12

Salem, OR 97301

Learn more about the State Plan on Aging

About the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities:

APD’s vision is to ensure Oregon’s older adults, people with disabilities and their families experience person-centered services, supports and early interventions that are innovative and help maintain independence, promote safety, wellbeing, honor choice, respect cultural preferences and uphold dignity.