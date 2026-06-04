Federal Disaster Declaration Expanded to Include Clatsop and Wasco Counties

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) announced today that Clatsop and Wasco counties have been officially added to the federal major disaster declaration for the December 15–21, 2025 flooding and severe storms, DR-4907-OR. The two counties were not included in the initial declaration issued in April, but additional documentation and continued coordination by county emergency managers and OEM staff resulted in their successful inclusion.

The expanded declaration now authorizes federal Public Assistance funding for eleven counties impacted by the December atmospheric river event: Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Polk, Tillamook, Union, Yamhill, and now Clatsop and Wasco. Public Assistance supports eligible costs related to damaged roads and bridges, debris removal, utility impacts, and other public infrastructure losses.

“OEM appreciates the diligent work of our partners in Clatsop and Wasco counties,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “Gathering the additional documentation needed after the initial assessment window required a lot of effort, and their persistence ensured their communities will receive the federal support they need to recover.”

Record rainfall and high winds during the December storms caused widespread flooding, landslides, and mudslides across multiple regions of the state. At the peak of the event, more than 300,000 Oregonians experienced power outages and several major transportation routes were temporarily closed. A joint preliminary damage assessment documented more than $15.4 million in eligible public infrastructure losses statewide.

With today’s announcement, OEM will begin the next steps to support Clatsop and Wasco counties through the Public Assistance application process. OEM staff will work directly with local jurisdictions on documentation requirements, timelines, and available federal resources.

Oregon’s request for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding—intended to support long‑term projects that reduce future disaster risk—remains under federal review.

OEM remains committed to assisting local governments throughout recovery and to advocating for resources that strengthen Oregon’s resilience to future disasters.

More information about disaster recovery efforts and emergency preparedness resources is available at Oregon.gov/OEM.