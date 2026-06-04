USDA Confirms the First Case of New World Screwworm in Texas

On June 3, 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced the detection of New World Screwworm (NWS) in a 3-week-old calf in Zavala County, Texas. This is the first detection of NWS in the United States.



READ USDA's RELEASE HERE

Today, the Oregon Department of Agriculture published final rules restricting the movement of animals from any area that is actively infested with New World Screwworm, and requiring enhanced inspection and preventative treatments prior to entry into Oregon. These requirements are in alignment with the USDA’s New World Screwworm Playbook, and include:

All animals must be inspected by a veterinarian and obtain a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection within 5 days prior to departing an area infested with New World Screwworm.

All animals departing an area infested with New World Screwworm must be treated with an accepted NWS treatment between 1 and 14 days prior to departure.

Veterinarians must obtain an import permit at least 48 hours prior to animals departing an area infested with New World Screwworm.

For NWS resources and more information, visit ODA’s New World Screwworm webpages at https://oda.direct/nws or via the link below. If you suspect an infestation of NWS in your animal, immediately contact your local veterinarian or call the ODA Disease Reporting Hotline at: 503-986-4711.

MORE INFO: ODA--NEW WORLD SCREWWORM

El 3 de junio de 2026, el servicio de inspección de sanitaria de animales y plantas (APHIS en inglés) del departamento de agricultura de Estados Unidos. (USDA en inglés) anunció la detección del gusano barrenador del nuevo mundo (NWS en inglés) en un ternero de 3 semanas en el condado de Zavala, Texas. Esta es la primera detección de NWS en Estados Unidos.



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Hoy, el departamento de agricultura de Oregón ha publicado normas finales que restringen el movimiento de animales desde cualquier zona que esté activamente infestada por la gusano barrenador del nuevo mundo, y que exigen inspecciones reforzadas y tratamientos preventivos antes de su entrada en Oregón. Estos requisitos están en línea con las prácticas del gusano barrenador nuevo mundo del USDA e incluyen:

Todos los animales deben ser inspeccionados por un veterinario y obtener un certificado de inspección veterinaria en un plazo de 5 días previos a partida una zona infestada por el gusano barrenador del nuevo mundo.

Todos los animales que partida un área infestada por el gusano de barrenador del nuevo mundo deben ser tratados con un tratamiento NWS aceptado entre 1 y 14 días antes de la salida.

Los veterinarios deben obtener un permiso de importación al menos 48 horas antes de que los animales partida una zona infestada por la gusano de barrenador del nuevo mundo.

Para recursos del NWS y más información, visita las páginas web de ODA sobre el gusano barrenador del nuevo mundo en https://oda.direct/nws o a través del enlace a continuación. Si sospechas una infestación de NWS en tu animal, contacta inmediatamente con tu veterinario local o llama a la línea directa de reporte de enfermedades de la ODA al: 503-986-4711.

ODA--GUSANO BARRENADOR DEL NUEVO MUNDO

Media Contact / Contacto del medio: 503-986-4550, info@oda.oregon.gov

ODA Animal Health Program / Programa de salud animal de ODA: 503-986-4680, AnimalHealth@oda.oregon.gov

ODA Disease Reporting Hotline / La línea directa de reporte de enfermedades del la ODA: 503-986-4711