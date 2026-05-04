CleanlyEco Signs License Agreement with Soane Materials to Bring PVA-Free Laundry Sheet Technology to European Market

Strategic licensing agreement enables scalable production of high-performance, sustainable laundry sheets – tapping into a $75B global laundry detergent market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced a licensing agreement with CleanlyEco, (operating as LaundrySheetsProduction.com under EatGreen S.R.O.), a Slovakia-based private-label laundry care manufacturer supplying laundry care products to brands across more than 25 countries in Europe. Under the agreement, CleanlyEco will use the SoaneClean ™ Licensing Platform and patented SoMatrix Core technology to produce next-generation, high-performance laundry sheets using Soane Materials’ regenerative, biodegradable formulation technology.Through this agreement, CleanlyEco becomes an official licensed manufacturing partner of Soane Materials, gaining access to a proven, scalable detergent sheet platform designed to outperform traditional liquid detergents and existing sheet-based alternatives while significantly reducing environmental impact - all while being able to release new products for their customers in as little as four months.At the core of the SoaneClean Licensing Platform is Soane Materials’ patented SoMatrix Core technology, which replaces the PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) film used in most laundry sheets with a biodegradable, regenerative matrix engineered to maximize cleaning power. The result: up to 50% more cleaning actives per sheet compared to PVA-based alternatives. Most laundry sheets on the market have struggled to deliver meaningful enzyme activity, a limitation of conventional sheet manufacturing that leaves a critical performance dimension on the table. SoMatrix Core solves both problems simultaneously: its lower-temperature manufacturing process preserves full enzyme activity while its biodegradable matrix enables up to 50% higher surfactant loading than PVA-based alternatives. Together, these advantages close the performance gap that has historically prevented laundry sheets from competing seriously with liquid detergents.Unlike conventional detergents that rely on water-heavy formulations and plastic packaging, SoaneClean developed sheets are lightweight, fully dissolvable, and engineered with a higher concentration of cleaning actives, delivering superior performance with less material.“Partnering with Soane Materials allows us to bring a truly differentiated product to market for our customers,” said Erik Varga, Founder and CEO at CleanlyEco. “This is not just about sustainability claims. The performance, scalability, and environmental benefits of the SoaneClean Licensing Platform position us to compete at a global level while meeting growing consumer demand for plastic-free, high-efficiency home care solutions.”KEY ADVANTAGES & BENEFITSOne of the defining advantages of the SoaneClean platform is its ability to integrate into existing manufacturing environments without requiring major capital investment or equipment changes. This allows partners like CleanlyEco to accelerate time-to-market while maintaining cost efficiency and operational flexibility.Key advantages of laundry sheets from the SoaneClean Licensing Platform include:* Superior cleaning performance – Delivers up to 50% more cleaning actives per sheet than PVA-based alternatives, matching or exceeding liquid detergent efficacy in a waterless, plastic-free format* Full enzyme activity – SoMatrix Core's manufacturing process preserves active enzyme function in the finished sheet, a performance capability that conventional PVA-based laundry sheets have historically been unable to deliver* Biodegradable and plastic-free formulation – Eliminates single-use plastic waste across both product and packaging* PVA-free chemistry – Eliminates petroleum-based material used in conventional sheets for a true ‘plastic-free’ product* Reduced carbon footprint – Lightweight, waterless format cuts transportation-related emissions by up to 35% compared to liquid detergents* Cold-water optimized performance – Enables energy savings at the consumer level* Proven scalability – Designed for high-volume production using standard manufacturing infrastructureFor CleanlyEco, this means the ability to deliver to their manufacturing customers a premium, eco-conscious product that does not compromise on performance or operational economics.GLOBAL MARKET IMPACTThe global laundry detergent market is undergoing a structural shift as consumers and regulators push for reduced plastic use, lower carbon emissions, and safer chemical formulations. Laundry detergent sheets have emerged as a fast-growing category within this transition, but many current offerings fall short on cleaning efficacy or rely on materials that raise environmental concerns. In Europe, that pressure is reinforced by regulation – the EU's newly enacted Detergents Regulation introduces strengthened biodegradability requirements, creating a compliance deadline and a first-mover advantage.Soane Materials addresses these gaps through a regenerative materials approach that combines high-performance chemistry with environmentally responsible design. By licensing this technology, CleanlyEco is positioned to capitalize on rising demand in markets facing near-term compliance timelines while helping redefine category standards.“CleanlyEco’s manufacturing reach across 25+ countries gives the SoaneClean platform immediate commercial presence in markets where demand for PVA-free, plastic-free laundry solutions is already outpacing supply. This is the model: proven technology, established manufacturing infrastructure, and a market already pulling for better solutions. We expect this to be the first of many partnerships as that same demand pressure moves globally," said Leo Kasehagen, President of Soane Materials.The partnership reflects a broader strategy by Soane Materials to expand its licensing model globally, enabling manufacturers to adopt regenerative, biodegradable alternatives across consumer product categories.For CleanlyEco, the agreement represents both a commercial opportunity and a strategic alignment with long-term sustainability goals for their manufacturing customers.“This partnership allows us to deliver measurable environmental impact while maintaining product excellence for all our customers,” continued Varga. “We see this as a foundational step in scaling next-generation home care products globally.”For more information on licensing opportunities with the SoaneClean Licensing Platform and detailed license specifications, please visit www.soanematerials.com Soane Materials is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. Soane Materials is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity and infrastructure firm that is decarbonizing the industrial economy. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com About CleanlyEcoCleanlyEco, or EatGreen (s.r.o.) is a European private label and contract manufacturer of laundry care products, supplying brands and retailers across 25+ countries from its production facility in Slovakia. Operating through its trade platform LaundrySheetsProduction.com, CleanlyEco provides scalable, customized manufacturing solutions to retail and e-commerce clients across Europe. For more information, please visit laundrysheetsproduction.com.About Ara PartnersFounded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Its model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at industrial scale. Ara operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin, and Washington D.C., and, as of September 30, 2025, had approximately $6.6 billion in assets under management.For more information, please visit www.arapartners.com

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