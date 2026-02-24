ZenQMS and Eye Bank Association of America Announce Partnership to Modernize Quality Management for Global Eye Banks

ZenQMS partners with EBAA

ZenQMS and EBAA partner to offer eye banks preferred pricing and streamlined access to Zen’s eQMS platform for compliance and audit readiness

By partnering with ZenQMS, we are offering our members a scalable, easy-to-use solution that simplifies eye banking’s complex regulatory environment.” — Kevin Corcoran, President & CEO of EBAA

ARDMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZenQMS, a leading provider of electronic Quality Management Systems (eQMS), and the Eye Bank Association of America (EBAA), the nationally recognized leader in eye banking standards and advocacy, today announced a strategic partnership to provide EBAA member organizations with preferred access to ZenQMS’s comprehensive quality and compliance platform.ZenQMS and EBAA are partnering to facilitate a streamlined path for its member eye banks to adopt Zen’s eQMS software at a “Preferred Pricing” discount. This collaboration is designed to help organizations of all sizes—from small eyebanks to large-scale operations—achieve audit readiness and maintain strict GxP compliance through a unified "single source of truth" for all critical-to-quality activities.“ZenQMS is proud to partner with the EBAA to support their mission of restoring sight,” said Panos Boudouvas, CEO and founder at ZenQMS. “Eyebanks are faced with complex compliance, regulatory, and licensure needs, the management of which can often get in the way of that mission. Quality teams doing this work deserve the right tools to manage compliance — by providing EBAA member organizations with preferred access to our platform, we can help ease that friction while they focus on their critical work.”Key benefits of the partnership for EBAA members include:● Preferred Tiered Pricing: Exclusive annual subscription and implementation packages tailored to the specific headcount and site requirements of eye banks.● Full Module Access: All member packages include access to ZenQMS’s core quality suite, including Document Management, Training, Change Control, Issues/CAPA, and Audit modules.● Thought Leadership: ZenQMS and EBAA will collaborate on educational content for its members, with topics including quality assurance, compliance, out-of-the-box configurations and operational best practices“This agreement reinforces our commitment to providing our members with best-in-class resources,” said Kevin Corcoran, President & CEO of EBAA. “By partnering with ZenQMS, we are offering our members a scalable, easy-to-use solution that simplifies eye banking’s complex regulatory environment .”For more information about the ZenQMS and EBAA partnership and to view the preferred pricing options, members can visit EBAA at https://restoresight.org/members/preferred-partner-program/ About ZenQMSZenQMS provides a powerful, AI-enabled, and easy-to-use electronic Quality Management System (eQMS) designed for GxP-regulated organizations. Our fully validated, cloud-based platform streamlines document control, training, audits, supplier management, CAPAs, and more—ensuring compliance without the complexity. With unmatched customer support and a commitment to continuous innovation, ZenQMS helps Quality teams stay stress-free, audit-ready, and laser-focused on what matters most: delivering safe, high-quality products. ZenQMS: The Less Stress eQMS for Life Sciences. Learn more at www.zenqms.com About the Eye Bank Association of America (EBAA)The Eye Bank Association of America (EBAA) is the oldest transplant association in the U.S. It sets medical standards, oversees professional certifications, and engages in advocacy to support eye donation, cornea transplantation, and research. Since EBAA’s founding, member eye banks have provided tissue for nearly 2.5 million sight-restoring corneal transplants. To learn more, visit RestoreSight.org.

