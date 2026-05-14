Kansas City University simulated patient program earns ASPE accreditation

A KCU student pictured with a simulated patient during a simulation experience

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City University (KCU) has earned full accreditation in human simulation from the Association of SP Educators (ASPE), marking a significant milestone for SIMPACT, the University’s simulation department, and recognizing excellence in simulated patient–based medical education.

This accreditation affirms the delivery of high-quality, immersive clinical training experiences that prepare students for compassionate, patient-centered care. ASPE accreditation is awarded to institutions that demonstrate adherence to rigorous standards in simulated patient methodology and the intentional integration of human simulation across health professions education. The process includes a comprehensive review of program governance, training protocols, assessment practices, safety standards and continuous quality improvement.

Rebecca Bowden, PhD, senior director of simulation at KCU, led the accreditation initiative and oversaw program development, assessment activities and alignment with ASPE standards throughout the review process.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, expertise and collaborative efforts of faculty, staff and simulated patients who support experiential learning across the University,” said W. Joshua Cox, DO, FACOFP, executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at KCU. “ASPE accreditation validates the quality and consistency of these educational experiences while reinforcing a commitment to preparing compassionate, practice-ready physicians.”

Simulated patients—individuals trained to portray authentic clinical scenarios—play a vital role in medical education at KCU. Through structured human simulation activities, students practice communication, clinical reasoning, professionalism and interpersonal skills in realistic clinical encounters. These experiences occur in a safe and supportive learning environment designed to promote reflection, feedback and continuous growth.

ASPE is the global leader in establishing standards of best practice for simulated patient education. Its accreditation provides external validation that programs meet internationally recognized criteria for governance, training, learner assessment, safety and ongoing program evaluation, ensuring consistency and excellence in simulation-based learning.

With this designation, KCU joins an elite group of institutions whose simulated patient programs have earned ASPE accreditation.

For more information about simulation and experiential learning at KCU, click here.

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