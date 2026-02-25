New Dean Brings Cutting-Edge Research to Kansas City University

Kim Tran, MD, PhD, Dean of the College of Biosciences and Vice Provost of Research at Kansas City University

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City University (KCU) is accelerating its research footprint with the appointment of Kim Tran, MD, PhD, as dean of the College of Biosciences and vice provost of Research. In this dual role, Tran will lead the college, oversee research initiatives across the university and bring his laboratory and ongoing National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded research to the university.

“Dr. Tran brings a rare combination of biomedical expertise and academic leadership to KCU,” said W. Joshua Cox, DO, executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and interim provost at KCU. “His vision for research and the College of Biosciences will elevate our role in advancing health sciences education and collaborative discovery, benefiting our students, faculty and the communities we serve.”

As vice provost of Research, Tran will explore opportunities of focus on key areas of scientific excellence. He aims to identify ways to expand graduate research opportunities, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and create opportunities for students at all levels to participate in research alongside KCU faculty and external partners.

“I am excited to join KCU because it is an institution that aligns with my background and my vision for collaborative, interdisciplinary research,” Tran said. “KCU has tremendous potential to expand its research and graduate programs, engage students in meaningful scientific inquiry and build partnerships that strengthen the university and the broader community.”

Tran will move his laboratory to KCU, bringing several active research projects aimed at finding new treatment modalities for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. His work includes testing applications of new vasorelaxing peptides he developed to manage conditions such as hypertension and heart failure, studying how heart cells promote regeneration and energy efficiency to prevent heart failure and exploring a novel mechanism to increase insulin production. He is also researching medications to stabilize irregular heart rhythms. Together, these efforts aim to turn scientific discoveries into treatments that can improve patients’ health and quality of life.

Tran joins KCU from Des Moines University, where he spent 16 years advancing research and academic programs as a physician-scientist and leader. A trained cardiologist with fellowship training in interventional cardiology and a PhD in cardiovascular science, he has secured competitive funding from the NIH and the American Heart Association. During his tenure, he built a standalone PhD program in biomedical sciences from the ground up and helped establish one of only a handful of dual DO/PhD programs in the United States, guiding the programs from development and accreditation through student recruitment and graduation.

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine, and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. The KCU Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a population’s health and contribute to health disparities, while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine and clinical psychology and a master’s degree in biomedical sciences. Concurrent degree offerings include master’s degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health and bioethics. A new Master of Health Sciences – Anesthesiologist Assistant program launched in January 2026.

