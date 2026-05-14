Photographer Blends Fine Art Background with Portrait Storytelling

A Central Pennsylvania senior performs a skateboard trick during an outdoor portrait session photographed by Lindsey J. Boncore. Boncore’s portrait work blends fine art influences with natural movement and storytelling-focused imagery designed to reflect

Central Pennsylvania photographer Lindsey J. Boncore creates artistic senior portraits focused on personality, storytelling, and connection.

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer and artist Lindsey J. Boncore is bringing a fine art perspective to portrait photography through a growing body of work centered on storytelling, authenticity, and human connection.Drawing from decades of experience in art and education, Boncore approaches photography less as staged image-making and more as a collaborative creative process. Her work emphasizes atmosphere, personality, and emotional honesty, creating portraits that feel personal rather than overly polished or manufactured.A lifelong artist, Boncore’s creative foundation began long before photography became a professional pursuit. Her background includes years of painting, drawing, teaching, and mentoring artists of different ages and experience levels. That broader artistic perspective continues to shape the way she photographs people today.“Some of the most meaningful portraits happen when people stop trying to perform for the camera,” said Boncore. “I’m interested in creating images that feel lived in and real, where people recognize themselves in the final photograph.”Based in Central Pennsylvania, Boncore currently specializes in senior portraits while also offering creative portrait sessions, personal branding photography, and individualized portrait experiences designed around each client’s personality and comfort level.Her senior portrait work blends artistic composition with a quieter, more observational style that moves beyond traditional school-photo expectations. Rather than focusing only on posed images, Boncore works to create portraits that reflect a student’s personality, interests, and sense of self during an important transition in life.For many students and families, senior portraits are more than a school tradition. They often become lasting visual records of a period marked by uncertainty, growth, identity, and transition into adulthood. Boncore’s approach recognizes that emotional weight while aiming to keep sessions relaxed, collaborative, and approachable.Instead of rushing clients through highly structured poses, she often incorporates natural movement, meaningful locations, changing light, and personal interests into her sessions. The result is portrait work that feels less formulaic and more reflective of the individual being photographed.That artistic approach is rooted in Boncore’s longstanding relationship with storytelling and visual arts. Influenced by painting, literature, nature, and observational drawing, her work often leans toward natural textures, environmental settings, and subtle emotional detail rather than heavily stylized production. Clients seeking a more comfortable photography experience are often drawn to that quieter style. Boncore’s sessions are intentionally designed to reduce pressure and create space for people to settle into themselves naturally in front of the camera.This philosophy has become increasingly important as portrait photography continues to evolve beyond highly curated social media aesthetics. Many clients are looking for images that feel more human and less performative, especially younger clients who are often navigating social pressure and constant online visibility.Boncore believes portrait photography works best when trust is part of the process.“Being photographed can make people feel vulnerable,” Boncore said. “I think part of my role is helping people feel safe enough to be themselves without feeling judged or pushed into someone else’s version of who they should be.”That mindset shapes not only the sessions themselves, but also the environment surrounding her work. Boncore’s photography philosophy centers around creating a welcoming and judgment-free experience for clients from all backgrounds. Sessions are designed to feel collaborative, adaptable, and comfortable, allowing clients the space to express themselves naturally in front of the lens.In addition to portrait photography, Boncore continues to maintain an active interest in visual arts, storytelling, and creative mentorship. Her years working in education continue to influence how she communicates with both students and adults during sessions, helping create an atmosphere that feels patient, grounded, and approachable.Outside of photography, Boncore remains deeply connected to nature, literature, and traditional art practices. Those influences continue to shape the mood and composition of her work, contributing to imagery that feels reflective, painterly, and emotionally grounded.Her newly expanded online presence showcases a growing portfolio of portrait work while providing additional information about available sessions, artistic philosophy, and the creative process behind her photography.As her portrait business continues to grow in New Cumberland and throughout Central Pennsylvania, Boncore hopes to create photography that not only documents people’s lives, but helps them feel seen within them.More information about Lindsey J. Boncore Photography can be found at LJBoncore.com

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