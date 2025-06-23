New Video Spotlights New Cumberland, PA as a Hidden Gem for Small-Town Tourism

The New Cumberland Food Truck Rally, one of several local events featured in a new video promoting small-town tourism and downtown businesses. The logo for Richie Treadway’s Local SEO services

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new short video is offering a fresh perspective on New Cumberland’s walkable downtown, spotlighting the small businesses, capturing everyday moments and gathering places, and family-friendly energy that make the borough one of Central Pennsylvania’s hidden gems.Set to light music and narrated with a warm voiceover, the film blends everyday beauty with thoughtful storytelling. It showcases local storefronts, and quiet green spaces in a way that invites both residents and visitors to look again at what’s right here.The full video and more background on the project can be viewed at:“This was never meant to be a commercial,” says Richie Treadway, who produced the video independently. “It’s a tribute. A simple way to show people what’s here and remind them that it’s worth exploring.”A Walk Through the BoroughThe video moves through familiar sights and faces in just under two minutes, giving viewers a snapshot of the local experience. Locations featured include:New Cumberland Borough Park (0:18)Oxford Hall Celtic Shop (0:25)Moss Creek Art (0:35)Wild Rabbit Pies and Pints (0:42)Faye’s Ice Cream Parlor (0:54)West Shore Theater (1:03)Food Truck Rally (1:14)These stops were selected not through sponsorship, but simply to reflect the diversity and feel of the town on an ordinary day. No one paid to be in this video.Built to Be SharedThe video was created to be as useful as it is beautiful. The webpage hosting the video includes:A timeline of featured businesses with timestampsA ready-to-use video embed code for websites or newslettersClear encouragement for others to share it on social media or in local publicationsThere’s no cost, no promo code, and no campaign attached. Just an invitation to take a few minutes, enjoy the view, and maybe discover a new favorite place downtown.A Thoughtful Boost for Local BusinessWhile the video stands alone as a feel-good spotlight, it also offers a subtle example of how creative content can help promote small towns, without relying on paid ads or big campaigns. Treadway, a Central PA digital strategist who works with small businesses on visibility and branding, says the project was an experiment in what happens when you lead with story and trust.“The real value of this kind of work isn’t clicks, it’s connection,” he says. “If someone visits a shop they hadn’t noticed before, or just feels a little more proud of where they live, then it worked.”Looking AheadThere are already plans underway to explore similar videos for nearby towns. Business owners, community leaders, or borough representatives interested in collaborating are welcome to reach out.

