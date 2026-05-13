SABR Opposes Proposed Small Refinery Exemption ‘Compromise’ in HR 1346

SABRs supports E15 but this bill comes almost exclusively at the expense of soybean farmers and biodiesel producers.

SABR is a biofuel advocate, so we support E15, but this current package is not the answer.” — Tom Brooks, SABR chair and general manager of Western Dubuque Biodiesel

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.R.1346, the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, is a proposed “E15 compromise” package expected to be voted on in the U.S. House of Representatives today. The Sustainable Advanced Biofuel Refiners (SABR) Coalition is pro-biofuels and pro-agriculture and therefore is pro-E15. However, these proposed permanent changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard do not provide a net benefit to agriculture or biofuels and therefore SABR cannot support it.

According to a Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) study released this week, the proposed automatic small refinery exemptions (SREs) will not negatively impact ethanol volumes but will dramatically decrease biodiesel volumes. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) in a cost estimate released May 12, it will drive crop—primarily soybean—prices down to a point that agricultural safety-net programs kick in. CBO’s report estimates that passage of H.R. 1346 would result in direct federal spending on crop loss programs of $2.7 billion over 10 years.

“SABR is a biofuel advocate, so we support E15, but this current package is not the answer,” said Tom Brooks of Western Dubuque Biodiesel and SABR chair. “The numbers in both the FAPRI study and the CBO estimate lay out a stark picture for soybean farmers and biodiesel producers. Rather than an E15 compromise with a side of SREs, it is more of a SRE compromise with a side of E15. We would like to engage constructively with all stakeholders to find a more measured policy that is not so disproportionately harmful to soybean farmers and biodiesel producers who do not even receive any offsetting benefits from the package.”

About the SABR Coalition

Sustainable Advanced Biofuel Refiners (SABR) is a coalition of stakeholders that have invested in building out America’s first advanced biofuel—biodiesel. SABR includes stakeholders from every link in the value chain from feedstock growers to biodiesel producers, distributors, retailers and consumers, as well as infrastructure, product and service providers. For more information, please visit sabrcoalition.org.

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