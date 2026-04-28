SABR Applauds Reintroduction of Legislation to Reinstate Biodiesel Blenders Tax Credit

The biodiesel trade association said Rep. Mike Carey’s bill to reinstate the BTC is important because key elements of 45Z continue to create market uncertainty.

Energy security is national security, and biodiesel can provide solutions to many of the energy challenges we’re currently facing.” — Joe Jobe, CEO, Sustainable Advanced Biofuel Refiners (SABR) Coalition

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sustainable Advanced Biofuel Refiners (SABR) Coalition applauded Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio, and other sponsors for reintroducing legislation to reinstate the biodiesel blenders tax credit (BTC).

This legislation is important because key elements of Section 45Z continue to create market uncertainty, including the lack of an updated GREET model that excludes the debunked theory of indirect land-use change.

SABR supports Rep. Carey’s bill as written and would suggest further refinements to the proposed legislation that will prioritize domestic economic activity.

Because the BTC would be supported by U.S. tax dollars, the credit should directly benefit the domestic supply chain including U.S. producers, farmers and feedstock suppliers.

The BTC can provide immediate supply and pricing stability to volatile energy markets.

“We greatly appreciate Congressman Carey and his colleagues for their leadership and awareness of the importance of reinstating the biodiesel blenders tax credit to reduce market uncertainty, strengthen our domestic supply chains and bring much-needed stability to energy prices,” said SABR CEO Joe Jobe. “Energy security is national security, and biodiesel can provide solutions to many of the energy challenges we’re currently facing.”

About the SABR Coalition

Sustainable Advanced Biofuels Refiners is a coalition of biofuel industry stakeholders, united in our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing energy security through the production and distribution of sustainable biodiesel. Our diverse membership includes feedstock growers, biodiesel producers, distributors, retailers and consumers, all working together to advocate for policy adjustments that promote the use of sustainable feedstocks and level the playing field for all fuels. With a focus on environmental sustainability and economic vitality, SABR strives to create a more sustainable future for our planet and our communities. For more information, please visit sabrcoalition.org.

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