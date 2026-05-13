Playforge Lands North American Distribution Deal With EQL Games

New game genres, including ‘Rotocade® ’ and ‘Dial’, expand content options for North American lottery operators

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playforge , the next-gen iLottery games studio, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with EQL Games , a provider of disruptive gaming content to lottery partners, bringing a new wave of high-retention, mobile-first iLottery games to the North American market.The collaboration will leverage EQL’s robust aggregation platform and RGS to seamlessly deliver Playforge’s complete portfolio of iLottery titles to operators, including its innovative ‘Rotocade’, Dial, and instant win genres that promise to attract a diverse range of players with their novel mechanics and lighting fast mobile-first approach.As the region’s gaming landscape evolves rapidly, traditional lotteries are facing increased competition from emerging digital betting and entertainment platforms. This distribution agreement will service online lotteries with the fast-paced, engaging content that attracts the future core of lottery audiences.This distribution agreement will allow operators to access new game formats that are tailored to acquire and retain more engaged, digitally native players, while helping modernise lottery brand perception.Adam Barber, founder and CEO at Playforge, said: “Younger gaming generations demand more from digital content, and player expectations online are evolving fast. This distribution partnership with EQL Games will help North American lotteries to stay ahead of that curve with our next-generation content, featuring new game concepts that capture players' imagination and drive loyalty.“With our in-house expertise that crafts games with novel mechanics and first-rate artistry, combined with EQL’s aggregation know-how and regional market knowledge, we can’t wait to get the future of iLottery content into the hands of players who demand more.”Brad Cummings, founder and CEO at EQL Games, added: “Playforge is exactly the kind of contemporary content provider the lottery industry needs to broaden its offerings in the fight to stay relevant to quickly changing player demographics. Our technology is built to expand access to the best lottery games, empowering operators to leverage content like Playforge’s, which demonstrates first-rate craftsmanship, and the power to engage a new audience of lottery player.“Short-form game styles are an important part of the portfolio for all lotteries looking to diversify their content portfolio, Playforge’s new and innovative approach will be of significant benefit to our lottery operator partners in the years to come.”At present, less than a third of US states offer iLottery instant win games. Helping lotteries transition to a more sustainable, future-proof audience is critical to its ongoing success.About PlayforgeHeadquartered in London, UK, Playforge is an independent game studio at the forefront of instant win innovation for the global iLottery sector. The studio delivers a premium portfolio of instant win, Rotocade™, Dial, and next-generation formats engineered to drive engagement, retention, and revenue growth - intuitive, instantly understandable, and exceptionally lightweight for fast load times. Playforge is powered by a multidisciplinary team with expertise across iGaming, film, and AAA studio console game development.About EQL GamesHeadquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, EQL Games is leading the evolution of the lottery industry by delivering disruptive, first-to-market products as an original game studio, third-party content aggregator and boutique licensor. Committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional lottery models, EQL is creating next-level solutions that engage, excite, and inspire lotteries and players in the U.S. and abroad. By integrating advanced technology and dynamic content, EQL is shaping the future of the lottery.

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