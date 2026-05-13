Unicorns CEO David White and TrueFoundry CEO Nikunj Bajaj to run the race connected together as part of a “centipede” team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Unicorns have announced an Official Partnership with TrueFoundry , a Bay Area-based enterprise AI infrastructure platform that empowers organizations to scale governed agentic AI applications. The collaboration will kick off with a joint activation at San Francisco’s iconic Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 17, 2026.The partnership between the San Francisco Unicorns and TrueFoundry highlights a natural synergy, with both organizations deeply rooted in the Bay Area’s culture of innovation and committed to exploring how emerging technologies can enhance experiences across sport, business, and community engagement.The activation will feature TrueFoundry’s “Failover Team26”, named after a resilience concept commonly used in cloud infrastructure. The centipede team sees runners connected by a bungee cord as they tackle the course together as one group.Embracing the spirit of the event, which draws over 20,000 participants annually, the team will run in eye-catching custom costumes, with CEOs of both organizations connected during the event.Adding to the race-day excitement, the event will serve as the official unveiling of the new San Francisco Unicorns’ mascot.David White, San Francisco Unicorns’ CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome TrueFoundry to the Unicorns family as an Official Partner. Their approach to commercial, scalable AI technology is impressive and aligns with our own game-changing use of technology within elite sport.“Reflecting that alignment, I can’t wait to take on the Bay to Breakers race tied to TrueFoundry’s CEO Nikunj Bajaj. We’re all about teamwork and commitment, and with the backdrop of our mutual home, San Francisco, it’s an ideal starting point for our partnership.”Nikunj Bajaj, CEO of TrueFoundry, added: “We have been following the Unicorns’ recent MLC campaigns and have been impressed by their approach to the game, taking on teams with an aggressive, AI-powered philosophy that has garnered fans in the Bay Area and beyond.”“Becoming an Official Partner is a natural fit for TrueFoundry. Beyond a shared data-driven mindset, this collaboration gives TrueFoundry a platform to engage our brand and bring our own team and key clients into premium matchday experiences.”Tickets for the 2026 Major League Cricket season are available now at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com

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