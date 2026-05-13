M&D names Justin Brown as CFO

Justin Brown, M&D Chief Financial Officer

Finance and operations leader brings more than 20 years of experience across corporate strategy, acquisitions and private equity-backed organizations.

Justin brings deep finance, operations and strategy experience that will be a tremendous asset as we continue building the future of M&D.” — M&D CEO Tom Rizzi

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D, a leading distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components, announced the appointment of Justin Brown as chief financial officer.

Brown brings more than 20 years of experience across finance, operations, corporate strategy, investment banking and private equity-backed organizations. Brown will join M&D’s executive team and report directly to CEO Tom Rizzi.

“Justin brings deep finance, operations and strategy experience that will be a tremendous asset as we continue building the future of M&D,” Rizzi said. “His background helping companies scale, improve operational performance and execute acquisitions will support our continued growth and strengthen our ability to serve customers across the diesel aftermarket.”

In his new role, Brown will help strengthen the company’s financial and operational capabilities while supporting the execution of M&D’s long-term growth strategy. Throughout his career, he’s helped companies scale, improve operational performance, execute acquisitions and build strong foundations for sustained success.

Most recently, Brown served as interim chief financial officer at Epika Fleet Services, after previously serving as CFO and COO of Omega Holdings. Across both roles, he partnered with leadership teams and private equity stakeholders to strengthen financial operations, improve visibility and scalability, and support growth across multilocation automotive and fleet services businesses. His background in strategy consulting and investment banking also provides a broad perspective on operational execution, integration and strategic growth initiatives.

Brown’s appointment underscores M&D’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team, investing in operational excellence and supporting the company’s long-term growth.

About M&D

M&D is an industry-leading aftermarket distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit thedieselstore.com.

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