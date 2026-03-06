M&D names Royce Riddle SVP of marketing, digital and e-commerce

Royce Riddle, Senior Vice President Marketing, Digital and E-Commerce

Veteran digital commerce leader will expand M&D’s digital capabilities and accelerate customer access to mission-critical diesel engine components.

Royce brings a unique combination of digital commerce expertise and strategic marketing leadership that will be instrumental as we continue expanding our digital capabilities.” — M&D CEO Tom Rizzi

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D, a leading distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components, announces Royce Riddle as senior vice president of marketing, digital and e-commerce.

Riddle will lead the company’s integrated marketing strategy, accelerate e-commerce growth and spearhead digital initiatives designed to expand market reach, strengthen customer engagement and improve access to mission-critical diesel engine components. All marketing functions, including pricing, will report to Riddle.

“Royce brings a unique combination of digital commerce expertise and strategic marketing leadership that will be instrumental as we continue expanding our digital capabilities and strengthening our position in the diesel aftermarket,” said Tom Rizzi, CEO of M&D. “His experience building customer-centric digital strategies will help us better serve our customers and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

M&D is investing in scalable digital infrastructure and data-driven marketing strategies designed to simplify how customers discover, source and purchase high-quality aftermarket parts, as uptime demands continue to grow across transportation, energy, agriculture, marine and industrial sectors.

Riddle will focus on strengthening M&D’s digital ecosystem, optimizing the customer journey and enhancing the company’s ability to connect customers with mission-critical components when and where they need them.

Riddle brings extensive experience in e-commerce, marketing and digital transformation, with a track record of building high-performing digital platforms and delivering measurable growth. He previously held senior e-commerce and marketing leadership roles at Pattern, Amazon and AGCO Corp. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and a Master of Business Administration from Brigham Young University.

Riddle’s appointment underscores M&D’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence and strengthening its leadership position in the diesel aftermarket.

About M&D

M&D is an industry-leading aftermarket distributor and remanufacturer of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit www.thedieselstore.com.

