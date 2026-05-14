R.B. Akins Transforms Quote Management and Boosts Sales Visibility with Rep Order Management

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Oklahoma City-based HVAC and electrical equipment rep replaces error-prone spreadsheets with a purpose-built quoting platform — and has never looked back.

ROM is a tool developed for a small subset of the construction industry, and it was done so well that most features you can think of, they have already created.” — Matt Akins

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rep Order Management (ROM), the quoting and order management platform built exclusively for independent manufacturers' representatives, today announced that R.B. Akins , a 53-year-old rep firm serving Oklahoma City and surrounding markets, has successfully deployed ROM across its full sales operation.Prior to ROM, R.B. Akins managed its quoting workflow through Excel and Word. A system that made collaboration difficult, documents hard to locate, and the quoting process unnecessarily time-consuming."We had a difficult time ensuring that quoting documents were stored in the proper places for collaboration and visibility," said Matt Akins, Principal at R.B. Akins. "Our existing processes made quoting very tedious.".The Right Tool, Right Out of the BoxAfter exploring custom software builds that proved impractical, R.B. Akins found ROM — a platform designed from the ground up for the workflows of manufacturers' reps. Onboarding was smooth despite overhauling a 20-year-old process, thanks to an intuitive interface and responsive support team."ROM was, out of the box, made for us," said Akins. "We were worried a custom platform would never be attainable. ROM was the silver bullet!"Measurable Results, Meaningful InsightsEight months into full rollout, R.B. Akins has real-time visibility into quoting activity and close rates, streamlined manufacturer communication, and more efficient sales meetings. Product templating and equipment duplication features save significant time per quote — a figure that compounds over a month, quarter, and year."The data is really stacking up," Akins noted. "It is going to open up insights into our quoting activity we could not have imagined before."A Recommendation for the Industry"ROM is a tool developed for a small subset of the construction industry, and it was done so well that most features you can think of, they have already created." said Akins.Read the full case study here: How R.B. Akins Replaced Spreadsheets with ROM | Case Study About Rep Order ManagementRep Order Management (ROM) is a purpose-built quoting and order management platform for independent manufacturers' representatives. ROM streamlines the entire quote-to-order workflow, giving rep firms greater visibility, collaboration, and data-driven insight into their sales activity. To learn more, visit www.repordermanagement.com About R.B. AkinsFounded over 53 years ago, R.B. Akins is an independent manufacturer's representative serving Oklahoma City and surrounding markets. The firm specializes in applied HVAC, hydronics, air distribution, and electrical equipment. For more information, visit www.rbakins.com

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