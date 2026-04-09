Texas Draft Scales Operations and Eliminates Bottlenecks with Rep Order Management (ROM)

Texas Draft has achieved significant gains in quoting speed, sales visibility, and commission accuracy.

Texas Draft eliminated operational bottlenecks, accelerated quoting, and gained full sales and commission visibility by implementing ROM.

ROM offered a purpose-built alternative that was simple to integrate. It doesn’t just track deals, it reveals opportunities.” — Bupe Chinukwe, BSME, Technical Sales at Texas Draft

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rep Order Management (ROM) and Texas Draft today announced the successful digital transformation of Texas Draft’s operational infrastructure. By replacing fragmented SharePoint and Excel workflows with ROM’s AccuQuote and AccuTrack , Texas Draft has achieved significant gains in quoting speed, sales visibility, and commission accuracy.Managing complex chimney and draft control projects for high-rises, hospitals, and data centers requires navigating multi-trade coordination and phased delivery schedules. Before ROM, Texas Draft managed these variables through manual spreadsheets, a process that became increasingly unsustainable as project scales grew."We spent two years trying to force SharePoint to work as a database, but it required too much custom programming," said Bupe Chinukwe, BSME, Technical Sales at Texas Draft. "ROM offered a purpose-built alternative that was simple to integrate. It doesn’t just track deals, it reveals opportunities."The implementation of ROM has streamlined Texas Draft’s operations across several key areas:- Centralized Project Control: The firm now manages multiple quote groups and independent sales orders within a single project interface, ideal for large-scale commercial builds.- Enhanced Customer Service: Improved order tracking has led to faster, more accurate responses to customer inquiries regarding ship dates and logistics.- Real-Time Analytics: ROM’s automated reporting has eliminated manual data exports, allowing the firm to analyze territory performance and forecast future growth instantly.- Automated Commission Tracking: Using AccuTrack, the accounting team has reduced the manual reconciliation burden, gaining full visibility into real-time commission data."Texas Draft is a perfect example of a high-performing firm held back by 'spreadsheet friction,'" said Michael Spinosa, VP of Partnerships at ROM. "By moving to a centralized system, they’ve freed their team to focus on technical expertise and sales rather than data entry." Texas Draft plans to further leverage ROM’s upcoming AI integration to enhance market segmentation and strategic planning.A full case study detailing Texas Draft’s transition from SharePoint to ROM is now available on the Rep Order Management website. See the full case study at https://www.repordermanagement.com/case-studies/texas-draft-commercial-venting-projects-rep-order-management/ About Texas DraftBased in Fort Worth, Texas, Texas Draft is a manufacturer’s representative firm specializing in integrated commercial chimney and venting solutions for complex infrastructure, including generator exhaust, grease ducts, and stairwell pressurization. www.txdraft.com About Rep Order ManagementRep Order Management (ROM) provides a centralized software system for manufacturer’s representatives to manage quotes, orders, and commissions. Designed to replace generic CRM and spreadsheet tools, ROM helps firms increase efficiency and accelerate growth.

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