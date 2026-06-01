Gemstone trees on Rock and Mineral Stone Bases

Over 65 Vendors and a Wholesale Trade Area

WEST FRIENDSHIP, MD, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gem Miner's Spring Show, the Mid-Atlantic's premium rock, mineral, fossil, bead and jewelry show, will be hosting its 5th annual event at the Howard County Fairgrounds Main Exhibition Hall June 12-14, 2026 in West Friendship, MD. The location is central to Washington DC, Baltimore and surrounding areas. With over 65 vendors ( https://www.gem-show.com/vendors-list ), this show has become one of the largest in the DMV area. Gem Miners Shows are a major production in the gem show circuit and an international event with vendors from around the world, both retail and wholesale.Gem Miners Shows are yearly exhibitions and sales of some of the foremost products and collectibles of Earth's treasures. In addition to the Spring Maryland show, the three day Gem Miners Jubilee Show in August and Holiday Gift Show in November, provide an opportunity to meet source dealers bringing the finest collections available.Show hours are Friday from 12 pm - 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am - 5 pm and Sunday from 11 am - 4 pm. There is Handicap accessible and free parking. Admission is $6.00 and free for children under 12. A $1.00 discount admission coupon is available at https://www.gem-show.com Tamie Simpson/Erika HartkeMid Atlantic Gem and Mineral Association1-810-919-4386email us at gem.miners.shows@gmail.comVisit us on social media:

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