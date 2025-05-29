Submit Release
Gem Miner's Spring Gem & Jewelry Show Now a Three Day Show

Amethyst and Labradorite samples on view

One of many sparklng items at the show

Opens on Friday, June 13 to accommodate Gem Show Trade Customers

WEST FRIENDSHIP, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 60 vendors gather for a festival of crystals, minerals, fossils, beads, jewelry, arts and crafts at the Howard County Fairgrounds, West Friendship MD starting at Noon on Friday June 13 through Sunday, June 15. Open to the public and subscribers to the website, here's what to look forward to at the Spring Show: 1) Family Friendly Fun: free admission for children 12 and under: 2) Educational demonstrations; 3) Wholesale-Only area for the trade; 4) Hourly Door Prize Drawings; 5) Free parking, handicapped accessible and a temperature-controlled hall. With a full wholesale trade section, this early Friday start is to accommodate businesses that are unable to visit on the weekend. Tickets are just $5 each when ordered online, or $6 cash at the door.

Hours for the show are Friday, Noon - 6pm; Saturday, 10am - 5pm; Sunday, 11am - 4pm
For more information, visit the website www.gem-show.com or email eventcoordinator@gem-show.com

Teresa S Schwab
Mid-Atlantic Gem and Mineral Assoc.
+1 301-807-9745
