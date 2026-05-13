Army & Air Force Exchange Service Returns to the Philippines to Support Operation Pathways, Exercises

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and military teams stood up a tactical field Exchange this spring to support the 25th Infantry Division training in Operation Pathways and the annual large-scale Exercise Balikatan at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines (https://flic.kr/p/2scQ9uM).

Operation Pathways is a theater-wide campaign that includes a continuous cycle of combined training with partners across the Indo-Pacific. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise involving the Armed Forces of the U.S. and Philippines to strengthen the countries’ alliance, improve the capable combined force and demonstrate a commitment to regional security and stability.

The new Magsaysay Express is next to the camp’s dining facility and provides Soldiers with access to hygiene items, uniform items, snacks and beverages—vital tastes of home.

Getting the Exchange to the Philippines involved a more than yearlong collaboration with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

“The communication that we have with the AAFES associates from the beginning was essential for the planning process of bringing them in theater,” said Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Gomez, 25th ID G4 sergeant major.

The tactical field Exchange is the first Exchange presence in the Philippines in 35 years. After the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 led to the closure of Clark Air Base, Exchange activities in the Philippines ended in January 1992.

“Being a part of this Exchange brings me joy because we get to learn what we should do better,” said Bertran Palacios, Magsaysay Express manager. “We get to learn the ropes of how the operation here runs, and we get to share that with the next group. Being the first group here, it's going to be good for the Exchange in the long run.”

The exercise in the Philippines challenges Soldiers and leaders to operate in arduous terrain and extreme conditions, building resilience and enhancing their ability to lead in dynamic environments.

“It doesn't matter what duty station you go to, there's always an AAFES store,” Gomez said. “Having AAFES here brings that little piece from home into the training exercise.”

For Palacios, watching the Soldiers’ excitement makes his mission worthwhile.

“The store brings joy and smiles to their faces,” he said. “They come in here, they're so excited. They're like, ‘Thank God this is here.’ They feel better and to see that in them… it's amazing. We're doing our part as the Exchange and trying to accomplish that mission daily.”

In the opening days, it was clear that more was needed to support the soldiers at Fort Magsaysay.

“Things like uniforms, PT shirts, PT shorts that AAFES is providing are very beneficial,” Gomez said. “These Soldiers are not always able to do the laundry, and having those additional items facilitates the mission. Those items are a hot commodity that Soldiers will be going through very fast.”

Since the opening, the Exchange team has coordinated resupply missions, bringing in 14,000 pounds of additional merchandise.

As the 25th ID Soldiers continue to train with their Philippine allies, strengthening a long-standing friendship and enhancing collective readiness, the Exchange team works to support their mission and continue to bring a taste of home to service members.

“I hope that we continue to partner with AAFES,” Gomez said. “AAFES plays a big part of boosting Soldiers' morale during the training exercise. Seeing it happening is … very fulfilling for me. I know I was a part of it and being a part of it makes me makes me feel proud of what we accomplished.”

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact SFC Cody Ewing +81 80 2703 4433, or ewingc@aafes.com

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