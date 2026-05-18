Running clinic enhances readiness at Misawa Air Base

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — The Operational Support Team (OST) partnered with the Potter Fitness Center to host a six-week running clinic, first launched in September 2024, aimed at improving Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) performance and reinforcing force readiness at Misawa Air Base.

“We saw an opportunity to help Airmen strengthen their performance in the run portion of the PFA,” said Megan DeHaven, 35th OST strength and conditioning specialist. “So I built a six-week program to give people the tools and techniques to improve. By the time they finish, they’re better off.”

The clinic begins with a baseline two-mile run and progresses through weekly focus areas such as cadence, posture, pacing and breathing techniques before introducing the high aerobic multi-shuttle run. Each session includes guided warm-ups, skill instruction, running workouts and recovery techniques designed to improve performance and reduce injury.

Participants are paired together throughout the clinic while coaches provide guidance, feedback and accountability during each session.

“When people sign up, they’re being intentional about the change they want,” DeHaven said. “You’re not just running, you have a coach guiding you and a group of people working toward the same goal. That support system makes a big difference.”

The clinic provides an opportunity to improve confidence, running technique and overall fitness in a team-oriented environment.

“I joined the running clinic to learn more about proper form and lower my run time in preparation for the new fitness standards,” said Master Sgt. Amy Tordera, 35th Force Support Squadron resource management section chief. “The knowledge gained through the clinic has helped me feel more confident as the weeks go by.”

According to DeHaven, participants in a recent clinic improved their two-mile run times by an average of more than three minutes, while even high-performing runners continued to see measurable improvements.

Open to service members, dependents and civilians, the program also contributes to Misawa AB’s broader fitness culture by encouraging long-term healthy habits and accountability through structured training and peer support. To support continued demand, the program is expanding with additional coaches from across the wing trained to lead future clinics and increase availability.

“The reason this is growing is because it’s working,” DeHaven said. “People are seeing results and want to come back.”

As the Department of the Air Force continues to emphasize physical readiness and a stronger fitness culture, the clinic helps ensure Airmen remain prepared to meet the physical demands of the mission.