Reserve Loadmaster Brings Safety Expertise to Global Missions

For Master Sgt. Tyler Wekell, safety is not just a checklist—it is a mindset that bridges his civilian and military lives. As a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster with the 728th Airlift Squadron, he ensures the secure transport of critical global cargo. During the week, he applies that same meticulous attention to detail as an Operations Transportation Safety Administrator for King County Metro in Washington state.

His civilian leadership heavily values this crossover of skills. Charity Catalfomo, Operations Safety Superintendent for King County Metro, noted his ability to balance regulatory requirements with the human element.

"Tyler brings a strong combination of technical and interpersonal skills which is critical to success," Catalfomo said, adding that his proactive mindset and robust hazard assessment skills have proven to be an asset in developing emergency procedures for King County Metro’s newest operational base in Tukwila and in closing out light rail and bus accident investigations.

The 728th Airlift Squadron sees the direct impact of his civilian expertise on the flight line, where he focuses on risk awareness and crew coordination to execute every flight safely.

"What sets Wekell apart is the unique safety perspective he brings from his civilian role in operations safety," said Chief Master Sgt. Tom Emmert, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 728th Airlift Squadron. "He leverages this expertise to proactively identify risks, strengthens safety culture, and integrates practical, real-world solutions into daily operations."

Wekell credits his civilian transit experience with strengthening his decision-making under pressure in the air. These skills proved vital during complex assignments, such as navigating unforgiving terrain to fly the National Science Foundation to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze.

During one mission, Wekell recalled, he assisted with delivering a runway compactor to McMurdo Station to help restore the runway. This complex, record-setting airlift involved transporting the heaviest outsized cargo ever delivered by air to Antarctica.

“It was an unforgettable experience to help deliver this equipment to McMurdo Station,” Wekell said. “To see the direct impact of our work on the National Science Foundation and their critical research about our planet was deeply meaningful.”

After more than a decade of service spanning municipal transit and the ice runways of the South Pole, Wekell remains driven by a foundational commitment to service.

"I value the opportunity to contribute to meaningful missions alongside dedicated, talented people,” Wekell explained. "Being able to travel the world while doing a job I find rewarding has made the experience both professionally and personally fulfilling."

By bridging proactive risk awareness with a commitment to standards, Master Sgt. Wekell exemplifies the Reserve advantage, proving how a depth of experience ensures mission readiness and operational excellence.