FBSPL Drives the Future of Insurance with Intelligence, Process & Technology at NetVU 2026

FBSPL showcased AI-driven insurance transformation at NetVU 2026, highlighting intelligent workflows, automation, and consulting-led innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Accelerate 2026 powered by NetVU, one message became clear across the insurance industry louder than ever before: the future is no longer built on staffing alone, it is built on intelligence, process, and technology working together.

As a Silver Corporate Partner at NetVU Accelerate 2026, FBSPL positioned itself at the center of this industry shift. Hosted at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas from April 13–16, the event brought together leading insurance agencies, technology providers, consultants, and decision-makers focused on the next era of operational transformation.

This year, the conversations were noticeably different.

In previous years, industry conversations largely focused on virtual staffing, backend support, and BPO services. This year, Accelerate 2026 reflected a noticeable shift toward AI-enabled consulting, operational intelligence, and technology-driven agency transformation. For FBSPL, this shift reinforced a vision the company has long believed in.

“Insurance agencies are no longer searching for support vendors alone,” said Ankur Chatterjee, Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing at FBSPL. “They are looking for strategic partners who can combine operational expertise, consulting, AI, and technology to simplify decision-making and drive growth. This year validated that transition across the entire industry.”

FBSPL’s booth attracted conversations with 81+ attendees, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year and highlighting the growing interest around intelligent operational transformation. Agency leaders visiting the booth showed stronger curiosity toward AI products, workflow automation, and consulting-led operational improvement rather than conventional virtual staffing models.

One of the defining differentiators for FBSPL at Accelerate 2026 was the depth of expertise available directly at the booth. FBSPL stood apart by bringing subject matter experts and experienced insurance professionals to engage in meaningful operational discussions.

Rather than delivering generic sales conversations, the team focused on practical consultation, helping agencies identify operational gaps, technology inefficiencies, and opportunities to integrate AI into existing workflows.

“Our conversations were far more consultative this year,” said Pushpendra Singh. “Agencies wanted clarity on how intelligence, automation, and people can work together inside real insurance operations. That is where FBSPL’s approach strongly resonated.”

At the center of these conversations was the FBSPL AI Toolkit, designed specifically to help agencies modernize operations without disrupting existing workflows.

The showcased solutions included:

1. ProposalOne – An AI-powered proposal generation platform designed to accelerate proposal creation and improve turnaround efficiency.

2. PolicyLens – An intelligent policy review solution that helps agencies reduce manual review effort while improving accuracy and consistency.

3. InputOne – An AI-enabled smart intake assistant that simplifies onboarding and accelerates data validation processes.

The strong response toward these solutions reflected a larger industry reality: agencies are actively searching for practical AI adoption strategies that complement human expertise rather than replace it.

As the insurance industry rapidly moves toward AI-assisted operations and consulting-led partnerships, FBSPL continues to strengthen its position as a transformation partner for agencies seeking long-term operational efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

With growing momentum around intelligent insurance operations, Accelerate 2026 was not just another industry event for FBSPL; it became a reflection of where the future of insurance is heading next.

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