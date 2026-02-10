FBSPL introduces insurance-focused AI tools to enhance operational efficiency and risk control

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Business Solutions (P) Limited (FBSPL) has announced the official launch of FBSPL AI, an insurance-focused AI toolkit developed to modernize and standardize critical operational workflows across the insurance lifecycle.

The launch was unveiled during a leadership-led event held on January 21, 2026, at FBSPL’s premises, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. The event highlighted FBSPL’s transition from a primarily execution-driven services partner to an intelligence-led insurance enablement organization, reflecting a broader shift in how insurance operations are being supported and scaled.

Responding to mounting operational pressure in insurance

Insurance organizations today are experiencing increasing operational complexity. Policy documents continue to grow more detailed, client information flows through fragmented channels, and manual document review and proposal preparation consume valuable time. While insurance teams bring deep expertise to their roles, many remain constrained by systems that have not kept pace with the demands of modern insurance operations.

Reflecting on this challenge, Kuldeep Bhatnagar, Vice President at FBSPL, noted that long-standing engagement with brokers, agencies, and carriers revealed a consistent operational gap.

“Insurance teams are spending far too much time on repetitive, manual work, not because they lack skill, but because the systems around them haven’t evolved,” he said during the launch. “Outsourcing alone was no longer enough. Intelligence had to be embedded directly into day-to-day operations.”

He emphasized that FBSPL AI has been designed to support insurance professionals, not replace them, ensuring that control and judgment remain firmly with experienced teams.

A deliberate shift toward product-led insurance intelligence

Beyond the launch itself, the event underscored FBSPL’s long-term strategic direction. Madhukar S. Dubey, Founder and Managing Director of FBSPL, described the initiative as a defining step in the company’s growth.

“This launch is not just about introducing tools,” Madhukar S Dubey said. “It represents the direction we are choosing as a company. Our vision is to build FBSPL into a product-led insurance technology organization. Productization for us is about amplifying impact, not replacing services.”

He added that FBSPL’s roadmap extends well beyond individual workflows. “Insurance operations span the entire lifecycle, and our focus is on building adaptable intelligence across that lifecycle, aligned with how our clients work.”

AI toolkit built from real client conversations

A central theme throughout the launch was FBSPL’s client-first philosophy. Shweta Dubey, Director at FBSPL, highlighted that FBSPL AI was shaped through continuous interaction with insurance teams and real operational feedback.

“We don’t build based on assumptions,” she said. “These tools took shape through real client conversations, feedback, and day-to-day operational walkthroughs.”

“When clients asked for clarity, we focused on accuracy. When they asked for speed, we focused on structure,” she added. “The result is very practical, leading to fewer rechecks, fewer follow-ups, and far more consistency in everyday insurance work. Ultimately, what our clients gain is confidence, not complexity.”

A glimpse into the FBSPL AI platform

Live demonstrations formed a key part of the event, introducing attendees to the connected capabilities of the FBSPL AI platform. Presented by Bharat Lokchandani, Head of Insurance, the platform was positioned as a workflow-centric solution designed specifically for insurance operations.

“Every capability on this platform solves a practical insurance problem,” he stated. “This is not generic AI. It is a workflow assistant built around how insurance agencies operate.”

The platform includes:

1. InputOne (Smart Intake Chatbot) — A conversational, AI-driven intake solution that replaces static forms with dynamic questionnaires, capturing structured risk data directly from prospects and improving submission quality.

The tool interacts with the insured to gather:

• Property details

• Vehicle information

• Driver history

• Key underwriting exposures

2. PolicyLens (Policy Checking and Documentation) — An automated policy checking and comparison engine that reviews applications, quotes, binders, and issued policies to identify coverage discrepancies, missing endorsements, and inconsistencies before policies reach clients.

3. ProposalOne (Proposal Generator) — A proposal automation solution that converts raw carrier quotes into professional, agency-branded proposals, significantly reducing preparation time while improving clarity and presentation.

The tool automatically generates:

• Coverage summaries

• Premium breakdowns

• Apple-to-apple comparisons

• Clear recommendations for the client

4. Auto Tagger — An intelligent capability that automatically identifies and tags signature, initial, and acknowledgment fields in insurance documents, eliminating manual PDF preparation before binding.

Together, these tools form a connected operational workflow that improves turnaround time while reducing operational risk.

Demonstrated operational impact of FBSPL’s AI tools

Use cases and early partner examples shared during the event highlighted tangible operational outcomes, including faster proposal creation, standardized policy review processes, earlier identification of coverage gaps, and reduced rework across teams.

By embedding intelligence directly into everyday workflows, FBSPL AI enables insurance organizations to scale operations with greater consistency while maintaining accuracy, compliance, and client trust.

Practical access through pilot programs

As part of the launch, FBSPL announced pilot deployments of FBSPL AI, allowing insurance organizations to evaluate the platform within real operational environments. The pilot program provides hands-on exposure to efficiency gains and risk reduction across intake, policy review, and proposal generation before broader adoption.

FBSPL setting a new benchmark for insurance operations

With the launch of FBSPL AI, the organization signals a clear shift in how insurance operations can be supported at scale. By embedding intelligence directly into core workflows rather than layering automation on top of legacy processes, FBSPL is helping insurance organizations move toward faster execution and more consistent client outcomes.

The initiative reflects a broader industry movement toward product-led, intelligence-driven operating models, and positions FBSPL as a partner focused on shaping how insurance work is performed in the future.

The launch of FBSPL AI represents a practical step forward, helping teams operate with greater confidence, control, and resilience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.