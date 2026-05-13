D‑Pace Adds Dr. Chris Ruth to Global Advisory Network

Dr. Tom Ruth

Internationally recognized radioisotope expert brings deep accelerator and nuclear medicine expertise to support global growth and innovation

D‑Pace is recognized for technical excellence and innovation in ion sources and accelerators. I’m pleased to join the Global Advisory Network and contribute my experience as the company grows” — Dr. Tom Ruth; FRSC & Senior Research Scientist, Emeritus, at TRIUMF

VANCOUVER AND NELSON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D‑Pace Inc., a global leader in ion source and related technology for the commercial particle accelerator market, today announced that Dr. Tom Ruth has joined its newly formed Global Advisory Network, strengthening the company’s technical and scientific advisory capability as it executes its long‑term growth strategy.Dr. Ruth is Emeritus Senior Research Scientist at TRIUMF and Emeritus Senior Scientist at the British Columbia Cancer Research Centre and is internationally recognized for his leadership in the production and application of radioisotopes for nuclear medicine, research, and industrial use. His career spans decades of hands‑on scientific leadership, accelerator‑based isotope production, and national and international policy advisory roles.The Global Advisory Network is a core element of D‑Pace’s five‑year strategic plan, bringing together leading experts in technology, science, and commercialization to support innovation, product strategy, and global expansion.“As D‑Pace continues to scale globally and support increasingly sophisticated accelerator applications, it is essential that we are guided by world‑class technical insight,” said Richard McElroy, CEO of D‑Pace. “Dr. Ruth brings exceptional depth in radioisotope production and applied accelerator science, and his perspective will be invaluable as we work with customers advancing next‑generation solutions.”Dr. Ruth has served for more than 20 years as an expert advisor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and has held numerous appointments with the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and Institute of Medicine, including studies on nuclear medicine, medical isotope production, and the elimination of highly enriched uranium in civilian applications. He has authored over 300 peer‑reviewed publications and received many of the field’s highest honors, including the Michael J. Welch Award, the NSERC Brockhouse Award, election as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, and the Georg de Hevesy Award.“D‑Pace has developed a strong reputation for technical excellence and innovation in ion source and accelerator technology,” said Dr. Ruth. “I am pleased to join the Global Advisory Network and contribute my experience in radioisotope production and applied accelerator science as the company continues to grow.”Dr. Ruth joins Kathryn Hayashi, former President & CEO of TRIUMF Innovations, and Dr. Morgan Dehnel, D‑Pace founder and strategic advisor, as part of the company’s expanding Global Advisory Network. Additional advisors will be announced in the coming months.###About D-Pace Based in Nelson, British Columbia, D-Pace is a global leader in the development and commercialization of particle accelerator components and systems, specializing in ion sources. The company’s mission is to advance world-class accelerator technologies, empowering their customers and partners to create solutions that improve lives, shape a healthier future and explore secrets of the universe.

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