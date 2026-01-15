D-Pace Launches Advisory Network to Drive Strategic Growth; Welcomes Kathryn Hayashi as First External Member

D‑Pace launches a Global Advisory Network to fuel its five‑year growth strategy, welcoming deep‑tech commercialization leader Kathryn Hayashi as first member.

NELSON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D-Pace Inc. , a global leader in ion source and related technology for the commercial particle accelerator market, today announced the launch of its Global Advisory Network—an integral part of its new five-year strategic plan to accelerate growth, expand into new markets, support the next phase of global scale up and drive innovation. The network will bring together top industry, business, and technical experts to help D-Pace strengthen its leadership position in ion source technology and expand its global reach.D-Pace is proud to welcome Kathryn Hayashi, former President & CEO of TRIUMF Innovations (the commercialization arm of TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre), as the first external member of this network. Kathryn brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences, nuclear medicine, and deep-tech commercialization, with a strong track record of scaling deep-tech ventures, building national innovation initiatives, and translating complex science into global commercial partnerships."One fundamental part of our strategy is about positioning D-Pace to capture new global opportunities while building on our world-class on source technical foundation," said Richard McElroy, CEO of D-Pace. "Kathryn’s expertise in commercialization and governance in complex, regulated environments will be invaluable as we pursue new opportunities and partnerships globally to achieve our growth objectives."Hayashi shared her enthusiasm for joining the initiative: "D-Pace has an outstanding reputation for technical excellence and innovation. I’m excited to contribute to its ambitious vision for growth and help shape strategies that create lasting impact in this dynamic market."She joins Dr. Morgan Dehnel, D-Pace’s original founder, who remains a shareholder and serves as a strategic advisor. While no longer involved in day-to-day operations, Dr. Dehnel continues to contribute his expertise through the Advisory Network. He is currently the founder and President of Accel-Link, which connects researchers, technologists, engineers, students and the public to the world of particle accelerators. He also holds the Ion Source Research Chair at Selkirk College’s Ion Source Research Centre (SIRC).This emerging advisory network will continue to grow in the coming months, providing D-Pace with unparalleled insight and guidance as the company continues to innovate and expand in the global particle accelerator industry.________________________________________About D-Pace Inc.D-Pace’s mission is to work together with inspiring colleagues to innovate and develop world-class accelerator technologies and solutions, enabling customers and partners to deliver solutions that improve lives and shape a better, healthier future.For more information, visit www.d-pace.com Media Contact InformationAttention PR TeamEmail: info@d-pace.comTelephone: +1.250.352.5162

